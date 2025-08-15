Harsh Reality Hits Dante Moore in Dan Lanning’s Blunt Dillon Gabriel Revelation

You barely notice when some players leave. Others? A part of the program is taken with them. The latter was Dillon Gabriel; he was the type of quarterback who set the tone for everything Oregon did in 2024. With a combination of explosive offense and steady leadership, the Ducks rode that rhythm to one of their most assured seasons in recent memory, making them a formidable opponent. With Gabriel gone, it is more than just filling a roster spot for the Ducks.

He walked away with the Big Ten championship in Oregon’s first season in the league and led the team to a perfect 12–0 regular season. With an incredible 72.9% completion rate, 3,857 passing yards, and 30 touchdowns, he elevated his game to All-America levels and placed himself among the best quarterbacks in the country. But the numbers only tell part of the story. In the span of a single season, Gabriel left an imprint on Oregon football that will be felt for years. His leadership gave the Ducks an identity. It is impossible to replace Dillon Gabriel. You take only what comes next and turn it into something.

In the August 12 episode of CBS Sports College Football, Oregon HC Dan Lanning shared his insights on Gabriel’s void in the team, saying, “Well, I’ve had a lot of great players over time, and Dillon’s obviously an unbelievable one, but what I’ve realized is you don’t replace that player. Players [are] was unique in themselves. But you do create opportunities for other players to step up and become the best version of themselves.” With him in charge, Oregon scored over 35.7 points per game on average. It will take collective effort from the entire roster to honor his standard and carry forward the momentum Gabriel created.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Lanning’s not asking for a Dillon Gabriel 2.0; he’s asking for Dante Moore, Austin Novosad to show up as the absolute best versions of themselves. “Whether that’s Dante, whether that’s Austin, whoever ends up replacing a guy like Dillon, I want them to be the best version of them, right? And we’ve got a lot of dynamic players on our team that I think can do that at a really high level. But if everybody just gives the best version of them, that’s going to be good enough.” he said. Still, nobody’s being handed the keys, Lanning has made it clear, outperform your competition to earn your role.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But after sitting behind Gabriel for a whole year, Moore has closely followed his game. “I’ve learned a lot from Dillon. I miss him a lot,” Moore said. In his first season at Oregon, he appeared in five games, completed 7-of-8 passes for 49 yards, he also completed his first seven pass attempts of the season. Across 29 total offensive snaps, he made his Duck debut in Oregon’s road game on Sept 14, going 3-of-3 for 15 yards. Last season, Oregon finished with the top scoring offense in the Big Ten thanks to Lanning’s philosophy. And he knows the formula won’t change. He’s extremely candid about his expectations for his QB1. No matter who gets the final nod, the standard doesn’t waver.

Moore embraces Lanning’s expectations as QB race heats up

In the same interview, when asked about his expectations for QB 1, Lanning said, “Certain things that natural quarterbacks can do, whether it’s touch passes or be able to get the ball to playmakers that are really important traits. More than anything, I think just be cool and collected under pressure. It’s an important quality there.” Moore has taken those expectations to heart, reflecting exactly the traits Lanning wants in a quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ve been in the system for a year now. I’m really comfortable with the plays, I’m getting the protections really well. Just overall everything’s been pretty good,” Moore told On3. He also seemed confident about his play-calling. “I feel like I’m out there making more fast, decisive decisions. I’ve been protecting the ball really well, something I’ve always keyed on is protecting the ball.”

He said, the tension in the Locker room is calmer than the pressure might suggest. “We’re not worrying about who’s gonna start. We’re not worrying about who’s one, who’s two. More of it’s just in general we’re just all pushing each other and we’re all out there if a mistake happens we’re all coaching each other.” No doubt the pressure is on, but he believes, “Pressure is privilege.” All eyes are now on August 30, when the first snap will finally reveal who commands the field.