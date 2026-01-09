Harsh Steve Sarkisian Comment Leaves Texas QB Arch Manning’s NFL Decision to Dust

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas finished this season strong with a win against Michigan. So, the head coach has already turned his focus to building what’s next. While massive changes came at the defensive coordinator position, signaling a new direction, a stern comment about Sark has suddenly threatened to overshadow all of that progress.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s not a good head coach relative to the talent,” said Matrix Analytical’s Dave Bartoo during Wednesday’s appearance on That SEC Podcast.

“He’s only had one year in his entire career where he overperformed the talent he’s had versus the schedule one. That was two years ago, and he has never been able to replicate it since. So, I do not feel he is a national championship-level head coach. Never have, probably never will,” said Bartoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bartoo’s words simply suggest that Sarkisian underperforms relative to the talent he has. Obviously, during his five years with the Longhorns, the team displayed some brilliance in 2023, achieving a 12–2 record, a Big 12 Championship, and a CFP Semifinal appearance. Even last season, they finished as SEC title runners-up and appeared in the CFP semifinal.

However, this 2025 season, Texas may not meet expectations.

Starting the preseason at No. 1 in the AP Poll, Texas finished with a 9–3 record and didn’t even make it to the playoff or the conference title game, highlighting the flaws in the Longhorns’ performance under Steve Sarkisian. Yet the team had talent, with Arch Manning as the preseason betting favorite and a central figure in Heisman conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, by season’s end, Manning didn’t even make the Heisman finalists. That gap shows that, despite the talent, the head coach may not have used it to its fullest potential. Here, Bartoo believes that if Sarkisian manages to win a national title at Texas, it would be more luck than skill.

That means everything would have just fallen into place at the right time. More importantly, his belief has some reasoning behind it, as Steve Sarkisian’s grade supports that view.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“His grade right now, all active coaches with more than 4 years of experience, he is 43rd in the country,” stated Bartoo.

While that grade isn’t exactly glowing, Sarkisian has a solid resume. Before joining Texas, he served as the head coach at Washington, where he compiled a 34–29 record over five seasons and led the team to four consecutive bowl appearances. Then he moved to USC, guiding the Trojans to a 9–4 record capped by a Holiday Bowl victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

To cap it off, he also spent time in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, making his mark in that role as well. Despite all of that, in five years at Texas, he hasn’t been able to take the Longhorns to the national title game. That’s a genuine concern, and here, Bartoo didn’t mince words.

“So as long as he’s there, national championship-level money and national championship-level talent, not going to win,” he added.

That comment seems to cast doubt on Manning’s decision to stay another season with the Longhorns, passing up the chance to enter the 2026 NFL Draft as a redshirt sophomore. While Manning returned to enhance his draft stock after a 2025 season that didn’t deliver, Bartoo believes Sarkisian’s coaching skills may not support that goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the main question: did the QB’s decision cost him big, or can Sarkisian help the Longhorns recapture their golden days? Only time will tell. But is Manning’s NFL decision a smart move?

Steve Sarkisian’s QB1 will play one more season in Austin

Arch Manning entered 2025 at Texas under a spotlight few players ever face. However, the season didn’t quite live up to the hype. Manning flashed talent, showed growth, and reminded everyone why he was coveted, yet Texas fell short of the CFP, and the Heisman chatter moved on without him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the bombshell: Manning would return for a fourth season, announced before Texas wrapped up with a Citrus Bowl win.

The move shook the 2026 NFL Draft outlook, delaying what many assumed would be his leap to the pros. Yet, Dan Orlovsky sees it differently.

On The Dan Patrick Show, he called Manning “kind of like a throwback 1970s quarterback with modern-day training and nutrition. Physically remarkably gifted. Intelligent, understands speed and space. Wired the right way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Orlovsky even went further: if Manning were draft-eligible now, he’d be the runaway No. 1 overall pick. More importantly, Orlovsky emphasized that Manning’s uneven college journey isn’t a flaw, but rather a form of preparation.

“Watching him compete from the sideline and respond to adversity suggests a mindset built for the professional level,” he said.

Now, if Orlovsky is right, that extra season could sharpen Manning’s game even more. Still, the question lingers: is returning to Texas a smart move or a gamble on timing and development?