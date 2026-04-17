“Has Been a Struggle”: David Pollack Gives Emotional Update on Wife’s Cancer Battle

After a year-long battle that he described as “wasn’t always pretty, and sometimes really scary,” David Pollack finally got to breathe. This March, exactly one year after the diagnosis, he declared his wife, Lindsey, was cancer-free. And that’s just what the public saw: the videos, updates, and prayers. But now, the former Georgia legend is giving a glimpse into how the condition altered their lives.

Before the diagnosis, life was already in transition for David Pollack. Out of ESPN, he was building his own thing and adjusting to a different rhythm. But nothing prepared him for a doctor’s visit that flipped his world upside down.

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“She got diagnosed with brain cancer about a year and a half ago, and it shocked us,” he said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “She’s really had to learn how to do a lot of things over again, which has been a struggle, like using her left hand and speaking.”

At first, there was cautious optimism. Tests, waiting periods, and small signs that maybe it wouldn’t be the worst-case scenario. But then came the news that changed everything. She had brain cancer. And suddenly, as Lindsey faced emergency surgery, David Pollack was overcome with uncertainty and fear. Lindsey underwent a six-hour brain operation at Duke, a procedure that saved her life but also altered it.

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There’s more to beating cancer because life changes. As David Pollack recounted, Lindsey struggled with several things, including basic communication. He even brought up his mother’s confused reaction when they got back home to Georgia after the treatment.

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“It was like AOL,” he said. “Like signing on to AOL. It took a while to log in and then answer… And so my mom, I’ll never forget, she’s sitting on the bed, and my mom was like, ‘Is she okay?’ I was, ‘Mom, she can hear you. It’s like she just can’t get it out. Like she can hear what you’re saying.’”

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Though Lindsey could hear everything, she was frustratingly unable to respond the way she used to. Imagine being fully present, fully aware, but unable to express it. It’s one thing to go through pain ourselves, but it’s another to watch someone you love go through it and be completely powerless to stop it. That helplessness led to questions and a wrestle with God, trying to make sense of it all. But what broke David Pollack also strengthened his faith.

“I think learning how to let go and like, ‘God, she’s yours before she’s mine,’” he said. “And we’ve had a lot of hard times, but you talk about an appreciation for life and where you’re at, and now humbled to be taking these next steps of healing and being healed.”

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That line tells you everything about where David Pollack landed. And slowly, step by step, Lindsey started coming back, taking her first steps after surgery. But this wasn’t the only major incident that tested his faith.

David Pollack opens up about his career layoff

Not long before Lindsey’s diagnosis, David Pollack had his own unexpected moment. His exit from ESPN in the summer of 2023 after more than a decade on College GameDay. He recalled the phone call with Lee Fitting, in what started as a casual check-in that turned into something else.

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“At 45 seconds in, I was like, ‘Oh wait, I know what’s about to happen. This is gonna be bad,’” he told Josh Pate. “And then he told me, and you wonder why. You always wonder why.”

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He was laid off. At that time, it was shocking and confusing. But David Pollack admitted he wasn’t bitter but surprised and even grateful for the experiences, the travel, the access his family had, including his son visiting 29 campuses along the way. And in a way, that mindset may have prepared him for what came next.

Stepping off the “hamster wheel,” as he called it, allowed him to be present when it mattered most. Now, through his platform See Ball, Get Ball, he has built something more personal. But after all that happened, David Pollack’s biggest win happened in a hospital room. And now, with the battle won, their family’s story enters a new chapter.