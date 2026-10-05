“Has Me Hesitant”: Kirk Herbstreit Snubs Arch Manning’s Texas for Big 10 Team that Passed Early CFB Tests

Texas sits at 4-0 and No. 1 heading into the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma after a bye week. Despite their rank, the Longhorns have yet to reach their full potential, especially on offense. As a result, CFB analysts are still putting other powerhouses over Steve Sarkisian’s team when it comes to the national-championship conversation.

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Kirk Herbstreit was asked on his show which team he feels more confident about, Texas or Ohio State. His answer reflected the current discourse surrounding the Longhorns.

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“I think the inconsistency of Texas’s offense has me hesitant. I think their defense is legit, and their offense has great potential. The Tennessee game was an example,” Herbstreit said on his own show, Nonstop, during the live October 5 episode.

“So I think with Ohio State, you have seen more consistency in 5 weeks. There are more answers, there’s more balance, they can run, and they can throw it. I think their young defense is going to get better,” Herbstreit added.

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For the OSU alum, it doesn’t matter that Texas has beaten the Buckeyes. Ryan Day’s team has been in terms of the totality of their performances so far this season. Herbstreit was not knocking the talent or the defense in Austin.

The offense has been disappointing. The Tennessee tape was the clearest example. Texas scored on its opening drive, then stalled through repeated three-and-outs. The offense never fully took over, and the defense had to keep the game from slipping away.

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The season line looks strong on paper. Texas beat Texas State 59-7, Ohio State 24-23, UTSA 30-6, and Tennessee 20-17. That adds up to 133 points scored and only 53 allowed. The two games against Power opponents back the Herbstreit debate. Texas managed 336 total yards against Ohio State and just 262 against Tennessee. Those games are why the averages can hide the problem.

Arch Manning’s stat sheet follows the same thing. He is 73 of 115 for 862 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. The totals are fine, but the drop against better teams is the issue.

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He threw for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Ohio State, then 201 yards with no touchdowns, one interception, and six sacks at Tennessee.

Ohio State offers the contrast Herbstreit keeps returning to. The Buckeyes are 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten. They beat Ball State 56-3, lost at Texas 23-24, beat Kent State 59-3, handled Illinois 42-19, and won at Iowa 31-14. After the Austin loss, the results have grown cleaner rather than tighter.

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Through five games, Julian Sayin is 103 of 142 for 1,530 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception. The efficiency sits well above Manning’s. At Iowa, he went 20 of 27 for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

None of this cancels what happened in Austin. Texas won 24-23 after trailing 23-3 entering the fourth quarter, and Manning showed real poise in the rally. Moreover, Texas’s defense completely overwhelmed Ryan Day’s offense.

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The comparison wouldn’t be fair if we didn’t mention Ohio State’s struggles. In Week 4, OSU won 42-19 against Illinois but conceded 462 yards on defense. That improved against Iowa; however, it is possible to test that unit. Even on offense, there is a degree of over-reliance on Jeremiah Smith, which can become an issue later in the season.

The Week 6 showdown against Oklahoma is a perfect opportunity for Texas to further strengthen its hold over the No. 1 rank. But a little slip-up, a close-game, and either Alabama or Georgia can jump the Longhorns with their result next Saturday.