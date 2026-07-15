“Probably Has to Lose His Job”: Ohio State Legend Doesn’t Hold Back on Warde Manuel Amid Michigan’s Growing Crisis

Warde Manuel’s future as Michigan’s athletic director is hanging by a thread. The Board of Regents is meeting on Thursday to review the findings of a report into the athletic department. There are reports that Manuel will be asked to go, and for one Ohio State legend, that’s an obvious conclusion.

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“There’s something up in this program,” Ohio State legend Beanie Wells said during the July 15 episode of The Script podcast. “And it’s more to do with behind the scenes. So, I’m of the belief that Warde Manuel probably has to lose his job. There’s something that’s going to come out with this university to where we’re talking about them getting some kind of penalty that no coach out there likes and no fan is going to like with this program.”

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“There’s something more to it. So, if you ask me if he loses his job, yes, because these things don’t just happen. You don’t have a coach that wins a national championship decide to leave and go to the NBA, or to the NFL in Harbaugh. There’s something wrong that’s going on at Michigan.”

Under Manuel’s leadership, the program has been quite successful, winning a men’s basketball national championship for the first time in over three decades and a football national championship for the first time in over 20 years. However, both the football and basketball coaches left immediately after their big wins. Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers, while Dusty May just left for the Dallas Mavericks.

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According to Wells, who played at Columbus during Jim Tressel’s tenure, there is more to both exits. However, May clarified he did not leave because of any problem, but because of the offer he received from the Mavericks, which aligned with his career goals. On his part, the AD is maintaining that there is no threat to his job.

Manuel made a recent appearance on The Michigan Insider radio to dispel rumors regarding his firing and blame it on those in the program who want him gone. “I think I’ve been fired by social media three times. It’s nonsense. It affects my staff and my family,” said Manuel to Yahoo Sports.

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The new report to be discussed on Thursday examined the culture and operations of Manuel’s department, especially in light of the circumstances surrounding the firing of former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. He was let go after Michigan found that Moore was having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

And that isn’t even the latest thing. Since the firing, the university has been sued by former staffer Paige Shiver. Former Harbaugh assistant Chris Partridge is also suing the university for wrongful termination following the sign-stealing scandal. A few days ago, Partridge amended his March lawsuit and made serious allegations against former President Santa Ono, Manuel, and their knowledge of the sign-stealing scandal. However, the AD has yet to be officially linked to any wrongdoing.