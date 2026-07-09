Deion Sanders’ Son Forced to Make Public Statement After Julian Lewis’ Remarks Spark Controversy

Julian Lewis arrived at Big 12 Media Days this week talking about year two — more comfort, better understanding of the game, faith in the new system. One answer, though, cut through all of it. By the time it got around online, people had already made up their minds about what it meant, and that’s what pulled Deion Sanders’ oldest son into it.

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“They know good & well what JuJu meant,” Deion Sanders Jr. wrote on X. “You can hate the play calling, but Coach Shurmur taught coverages & etc .. Just let people hate. It’s summer time… money slow right now for everybody.”

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The comment he was defending came from Lewis.

“My play, I’m actually looking at the defense,” he told ESPNU. “Last year, we wasn’t really looking at defense as much. Just kind of high school free ball and just out there playing football. But, you know, it’s a lot bigger than that now. So it should be fine.”

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Several people read it as Lewis taking a public shot at Deion Sanders and his coaching staff after a 3-9 season. Colorado’s offense ranked 112th nationally in total offense in 2025. In that context, the idea that preparation was lacking wasn’t hard to believe.

But, as Deion Jr. argued, the person running the offense last season was former OC Pat Shurmur, not the head coach, and Shurmur was relieved of his play-calling duties after a 53-7 loss at Utah on Oct. 25.

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Another way to look at it is that Lewis was likely talking about his own growth as an 18-year-old figuring out college football, not calling anyone out. He appeared in four games as a freshman before preserving his redshirt, and completed 55.3% of his passes for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. The numbers showed flashes of promise, but they also made it clear he was still adjusting to college football.

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Colorado has since hit the reset button. Deion Sanders rebuilt the roster with 66 newcomers and replaced both coordinators. Brennan Marion now runs the offense after arriving from Sacramento State, while Chris Marve takes over the defense following Robert Livingston’s departure to the Denver Broncos.

And Lewis has spoken positively about Marion’s system, saying: “Watching the transfer portal and watching the coaches change, you’ve got to adapt and just be ready for whatever comes your way… I’m a lot more comfortable.”

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But that comfort still has to show up. Utah transfer Isaac Wilson is competing for the starting job, and freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne has drawn attention after teammates picked him ahead of Lewis in a player-led offseason draft. Deion Sanders has kept expectations grounded, telling reporters: “Let him come in, let him grow into that and just let him play the game. Allow Brennan to do what he does.”

After a year filled with growing pains, the Buffs believe the next step isn’t about headlines or social media debates. It’s about turning a talented young QB into a complete one, and proving last season’s lessons were actually learned.

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“We better win. And we’re gonna win … I love what I got, I love what I see,” Deion Sanders said.