Kirk Herbstreit’s obsession with putting his dog, Peter, in the spotlight is finally getting some serious backlash. A viral video of the ESPN analyst feeding his golden retriever steak at an upscale New York City restaurant has sparked outrage, and Barstool Sports host Brandon Walker isn’t holding back. His problem isn’t just the dog at the dinner table.

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Brandon Walker unloaded during the latest episode of Mostly Sports, making it clear that his frustration goes beyond a dog enjoying an expensive meal. He thinks Kirk Herbstreit has gone overboard with the constant dog appearances. And co-host Mark Titus had an even bigger question: Is he really as likable as people have always assumed?

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“I hate him,” Walker said while watching the footage of Kirk Herbstreit’s dog, Peter, eating from a dinner plate.

Titus wanted clarification. “Herbstreit or the dog?” he asked.

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“Herbstreit,” Walker replied.

That set the tone for a rather entertaining takedown of the longtime ESPN broadcaster.

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Brandon Walker wasn’t questioning Kirk Herbstreit’s standing in the sport. His issue was the sudden need to have Peter attached to practically everything he does. He argued that the analyst already had enough personality and goodwill without turning his dog into a permanent part of his public image.

“You’re so goddamn likable on your own,” he said. “I don’t know when the PR team said you have to have a dog on you at all times.”

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He also brought up the timing of Peter’s arrival following the death of Kirk Herbstreit’s previous dog, Ben. Peter began appearing alongside the analyst on College GameDay in November 2024 and has since become a familiar face during his football assignments.

Titus, meanwhile, wasn’t convinced that likability was ever Kirk Herbstreit’s strongest quality in the first place.

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“I don’t know if he is likable anymore,” he said. “It’s not even the dog thing. I think Kirk Herbstreit is likable because we were told he’s likable. Because he’s just like vanilla, he was just there. And then upon further scrutiny we’re like, what’s likable about him?”

That criticism might have opened another debate, but Brandon Walker wanted to keep the focus on the restaurant.

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“I’m not anti-dog,” he added. “Nobody’s anti-dog. I’m anti-dog in a steakhouse.”

And the footage explains why the argument has picked up so much attention. Kirk Herbstreit’s content team shared a video showing Peter sitting beside him at a New York City steakhouse. He cut off a piece of steak and lowered it toward the golden retriever, who wasted very little time finishing the serving. The analyst even timed the meal, with Peter clearing his portion in 16.97 seconds.

Kirk Herbstreit seemed amused by the performance, joking that he wished Peter would slow down and enjoy it. Not everyone watching found the moment quite as charming.

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Brandon Walker acknowledged that people can take their dogs wherever they’re allowed, but questioned the decision to bring one into an upscale dining environment. He also took a swipe at the attention surrounding the arrangement, suggesting the constant filming had become part of the problem.

The criticism didn’t stop with the Barstool crew, either. Craig Carton also took aim at the video on his Friday show, making it clear that he wasn’t interested in sharing a restaurant with somebody’s pet.

“I’m not anti-dog,” he said. “I just don’t want to go to a steakhouse and eat next to a dog. Because it’s disgusting.”

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He went further, imagining diners sitting down for an expensive meal with their families, only to find a freshly prepared steak being served to the dog at the neighboring table. His bigger complaint was that every moment now seemed to require a camera.

For Kirk Herbstreit, having Peter around may just be part of everyday life. For Walker and Carton, however, there’s a line between loving your dog and bringing it into a high-end steakhouse. And judging by the reaction, not everybody is interested in sharing that table.