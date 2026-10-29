“Haunts Me”: Lane Kiffin Still Regretting LSU Blunder & Clears Stance on Ole Miss Exit

Lane Kiffin may have backed his decision to join LSU, but one painful loss has clearly stayed with him. Kentucky’s stunning upset exposed the Tigers at a crucial moment, with Kiffin’s decision to punt becoming a major talking point. Now, as he reflects on the game and his move away from Ole Miss, questions remain about whether the LSU job has lived up to his expectations.

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“I don’t just say these things,” Kiffin said when asked if LSU is everything he thought it would be on the Brandon Walker College Football Show podcast on October 28. “Unlike that Kentucky game, which haunts me every day, it’s a decision. I’ve never thought twice about this decision. It’s just from getting here and seeing how you play at home, here, in the stadium, and in the environment, the state, and the people, and how much support there is for football. Then the kids in the state and how they play and how they love football.”

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Kiffin didn’t hesitate to let everyone know that he is happy to have left Ole Miss for LSU, even after leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff last season. LSU offered him a lucrative deal worth $91 million over seven years, and he packed his bags and took over the job at Baton Rouge.

However, the only game that haunts him is the one they played against Kentucky. They pulled off a dramatic upset against LSU, making it the biggest victory of Will Stein’s time as Kentucky’s head coach.

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The critical moment came when Kiffin opted to punt late in the game rather than go for it on fourth down, a conservative decision that proved costly when Kentucky capitalized on the field position to orchestrate their comeback drive.

The Wildcats kicked a field goal in the final moments of regulation, tying the game and preventing LSU from winning. Both teams had another opportunity to score, with Kentucky eventually taking the win through a two-point conversion.

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The fans couldn’t contain their excitement and raided the Kroger Field to celebrate the Wildcats’ win. While most Kentucky fans were celebrating the win over LSU, at least three fans chose to taunt Kiffin as he left the field. Security had to escort Kiffin out for safety.

LSU has improved significantly since its loss to Kentucky, and Kiffin’s team is beginning to look like the powerhouse he was hired to build. They bounced back with a 31-0 victory and then defeated Auburn 38-17.

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The Auburn victory also ended LSU’s streak of eight consecutive losses in SEC road games. This victory was special as Auburn was coming in after defeating No. 1 Georgia. Kiffin has changed LSU’s approach, making it harder for opponents to defend because the Tigers have become more aggressive. They are back on track, now sitting on a 6-2 record, and their CFP dreams are still alive.

“We are eight games in, and we have played already as well as anybody in the country at times,” Kiffin said. “We are a really dangerous team, and to do that in an off-season like we have never had before.”

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One loss haunts him, but seven wins and LSU’s recent turnaround suggest Kiffin’s leap to Baton Rouge is already paying dividends, and he’s not looking back.

