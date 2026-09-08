“Have Some Class”: LSU Legend Voices Disappointment, Blames Lane Kiffin’s Antics for Turning Alma Mater Into ‘Clickbait’

Lane Kiffin’s LSU era began with Clemson getting steamrolled. The 51–10 rout had Tiger Stadium dreaming big and LSU suddenly looking like a legitimate championship threat. But amid the celebration surrounding Kiffin’s spectacular debut, a former LSU star wasn’t impressed by everything he saw as he aimed at the coach’s off-field behavior.

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While discussing LSU’s Week 1 performance, former LSU nose tackle Breiden Fehoko expressed his disappointment with the college program’s apparent lack of professionalism, particularly over the decision to bring content creators onto the sidelines. Fehoko voiced his frustration, saying, “It is sad to see LSU become this clickbait monetized type of university”

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True to his reputation as one of the biggest showmen in college football, Lane Kiffin’s LSU debut was a banger, to say the least. He entered the stadium alongside several celebrities from Louisiana, including former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, comedian and podcaster Theo Von, and model Brooks Nader.

Both Dunne and Von were spotted on the sidelines holding official credentials labeled “Guest of Lane Kiffin.” But that was not all. LSU also randomly stationed a regulation-sized basketball hoop right on the football sidelines.

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After the Tigers scored their first touchdown, Kiffin went viral for putting up jump shots and tossing up a brick midgame. Fehoko, however, was not impressed by that either.

“Heck, one thing that pissed me the hell off when I watched LSU on Saturday: head coach shooting basketball hoops on the sideline during the game. What are we—what are we doing? This is embarrassing. I don’t care if you’re beating the [ _ ] out of Alabama. I don’t care if you’re beating the [ _ ] out of Georgia Southern. Have some damn class, man. This is so disrespectful,” said Fehoko.

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Kiffin’s missed jumper only added to the spectacle, especially after his Mulkey-assisted entrance. The lopsided win soon had fans questioning why LSU had placed a regulation-sized basketball hoop on the football sideline in the first place.

As if that was not enough, Kiffin took a shot at the SEC as well. When LSU utterly dominated Clemson, leading 31-3 at halftime, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe asked the head coach about the team’s performance. And Kiffin’s response? Well, he took a shot at the SEC, joking, “Imagine if we had pro players.”

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After that, a rather unexpected halftime video of Kiffin surfaced online, showing the head coach speaking to his team during the break. As expected, the video quickly went viral, as Kiffin supposedly did not appear content with the team’s performance despite holding a 28-point lead.

“They’re [explicit] soft… We’ve got to show them again! It doesn’t matter what plays they run, it doesn’t matter what they do on offense… I don’t give a [explicit]! You send them a [explicit] message of who’s on their schedule! They have to play you. And don’t think we’re letting up late,” said Kiffin in the leaked video.

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Fehoko argues whether LSU will be able to live up to the new standards, particularly at a time when optics seem to matter the most.

That said, call him a villain or call him a showman, but Lane Kiffin has delivered on his promise of making LSU a championship-caliber team. Now, however, the question remains: Will he be able to take it to the zenith?