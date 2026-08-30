“Have to Get Better”: Brian Kelly Falls to Nostalgia on Broadcasting Debut as 30-Year Coaching Career Put to Rest

Brian Kelly spent roughly three decades on college football sidelines. But this Saturday, he finally watched one from somewhere else. The former Notre Dame and LSU coach made his CBS Sports debut in the booth for Jacksonville State’s matchup with North Dakota State. This time, he’s calling the game alongside Rich Waltz and Adam Breneman, something that feels a little strange, as he himself admitted.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m excited because I got a new view at this game,” Brian Kelly said via Awful Announcing. “It’s in a box, 30 years on the sideline, Adam, so this is awesome.” After spending three decades standing inches from colliding pads and screaming fans, looking down through a sheet of glass was a head-spinning change of pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competitive fire was still visibly burning, but so was a rare moment of humility. When Breneman checked in on how he was adjusting to the booth rhythm, Kelly did not fake perfection.

“I’ll tell you what, you guys have been great,” Brian Kelly said. “You’ve taken me in. I’ll have to get better to keep up with you guys, but thanks for making this one a little bit easier than I thought.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing those words from Kelly felt almost surreal. For years, “get better” was the demand he barked at players across stops from Grand Valley State to Notre Dame, where he became the winningest coach in Fighting Irish history with 113 victories. His multi-million-dollar move to LSU in 2022 brought an SEC West title, but the high-stakes marriage crashed down in October 2025 when the school fired him after a 5-3 start. Sitting on a $54 million buyout, Kelly did not need a paycheck. He was in that booth for one simple reason: he could not just walk away from the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, Brian Kelly was the guy telling players and assistants the “get better” line. Now he was saying it about himself. The 64-year-old’s move into broadcasting comes after a coaching career that began at Grand Valley State and eventually took him through Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and LSU. He won two Division II national titles at Grand Valley State, built Cincinnati into a major Big East contender, and became Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach with 113 victories.

Then came LSU. Brian Kelly signed a massive 10-year deal with the Tigers and won an SEC West title while producing consecutive 10-win seasons to start his tenure. But the relationship soured, and LSU fired him in October 2025 after a 5-3 start to his fourth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

So Saturday represented more than a TV debut. It was the first college football season opener in decades where Brian Kelly wasn’t responsible for what happened between the lines. Well, mostly. Because midway through the game, the coach in him surfaced. After a clock-management issue, Adam Breneman asked what he would have done if he were still running a program.

“This would be a Monday morning meeting with the game management crew in my office if I’m at home and the clock’s running,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And what would he tell them?

“Just, ‘You guys need to do a better job,’ and I’d leave it at that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That familiar “get better” line. Meanwhile, North Dakota State gave Brian Kelly plenty to break down, cruising past Jacksonville State 33-7 after a 7-7 first-quarter tie. The Bison outgained the Gamecocks 374-170 and forced two turnovers.

Nate Hayes went 14-of-22 for 160 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while NDSU added 209 rushing yards. Jacksonville State never recovered. Caden Creel managed 44 rushing yards and 85 passing yards, with the Gamecocks converting just 2-of-10 third downs.

For Brian Kelly, though, the score wasn’t really the headline. He had entered a new world, one where he could criticize clock management without being responsible for fixing it. At least not yet. He’ll have to get better. And it also looks like the coach in him isn’t ready to retire.