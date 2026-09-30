“Haven’t Had A Lot Of Money”: Kirk Herbstreit Makes Financial Confession Amid Final Year of ESPN Contract

Kirk Herbstreit has spent three decades as the most recognizable voice on college football Saturdays and NFL Thursdays. But as he steps into 2026, the final year of his massive ESPN and Amazon contracts, his financial future is once again a major talking point. Even with a reported annual paycheck of around $18 million, the legendary announcer admits that big money still feels surreal to him because he grew up with almost nothing.

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Reflecting on his journey, Herbstreit opened up about his humble beginnings and shared a raw confession about his lifelong relationship with money. He revealed that the early financial stress created a money mindset that still rules his life today.

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“I grew up with no money,” Kirk Herbstreit said on the BIFF podcast. “We were just typical Ohio family… My whole life, I haven’t had a lot of money, but when I started to make it, I just try to keep it, try to save it as much as I can.”

Long before lights, cameras, and stadium crowd noise, young Kirk was just a kid in Centerville, Ohio, trying to figure out how to put pocket change in his jeans. Back in the late 1970s, he and his neighborhood friends turned to a classic American kid hustle to get by.

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They scoured the neighborhood hunting for discarded Coca-Cola and Sprite bottles, piling them into his red wagon like a scene straight out of an old movie. Herbstreit and company would haul that clinking wagon a mile down the road to the local convenience or grocery store, cashing the bottles in for 10 cents a pop. Getting exactly $1.80 for a stuffed load of 18 bottles absolutely thrilled them, and they’d immediately spend it on bubble gum or candy.

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That financial struggle followed him all the way to Ohio State University. Getting a football scholarship was a total lifesaver, as he admits he would have likely joined the Army if sports hadn’t paved a way to college.

Even though he was on a scholarship, living solely on that aid wasn’t enough, and he couldn’t qualify for a Pell Grant if there wasn’t extra money coming from home. Herbstreit admitted that student-athletes who didn’t have family support back then were in deep trouble. He was only fortunate enough to survive because his dad was able to spare a couple hundred bucks a month in spending cash to keep him afloat.

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“I learned quickly to hoard whatever money that I got, you know. So it was just kind of built in me without having a lot of money,” Herbstreit added.

Because this scrappy lifestyle was so deeply ingrained in him, the moment he finally started making real money in his career, his immediate instinct was to save and protect it rather than spend it.

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Fast forward to 2026, and Herbstreit is looking at a completely different sports world, one where college players are dealing with million-dollar rosters and complex brand deals. Because he remembers what it’s like to have nothing, Kirk is incredibly passionate about teaching the next generation how to save.

He constantly preaches to his own four sons about treating savings like a mandatory bill in their twenties so that the money can grow into true financial independence.

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Now that his contracts with ESPN and ABC are all entering their final months, the sports world is highly anticipating his next move. Because he has historically re-signed with his network well before hitting free agency, this is the first time in his 30-year career that he faces true professional uncertainty.

At the same time, Amazon Prime has offered him some stability. On September 30, Prime extended Herbstreit’s contract for multiple seasons on a reported eight-figure amount. The exact details of the new deal are yet to be disclosed. Herbstreit appears in the booth as a game analyst for Prime’s Thursday Night Football coverage with Al Michaels.

Morever, Insiders expect that any new contract extension with ESPN will easily maintain his top-tier market value, but it may require him to scale back his grueling schedule.

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As for Herbstreit’s own opinion, he openly admits that juggling three massive roles and traveling to 38 cities a season is incredibly exhausting, but he maintains he is “not close to being done yet.”