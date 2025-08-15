Brian Kelly & LSU Put on Notice as 4-star Commit’s Father Gives Huge Update on College Football Future

LSU’s four-star cornerback commit, Havon Finney, is attracting the interest of multiple blue-blood programs. Primarily recruited by Tigers’ defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, he gave his commitment to Brian Kelly back in April, but other programs are still eyeing him eagerly, and why not? He has started every game since his freshman year. Finney became the 10th commit in the Class of 2026 and the third defensive back entering the Tigers’ class. He joined Tristen Keys, Aidan Hall, and Dylan Purter, among other commits, at Baton Rouge. However, the latest update is not what the head coach wanted to hear.

What made the Tigers appealing to the Sierra Canyon product? LSU has shown him pretty much everything that he wanted in his program. For the 2026 season, the Tigers look to revamp their defense. That’s what sparked Finney’s interest. He is in regular talks with position coach Corey Raymond and defensive coordinator Blake Baker as well regarding the possible defense revamp.

Rivals’ Adam Gorney reported about the latest intel that might worry Brian Kelly & Co. “Multiple programs are pushing to flip LSU 4-star CB commit Havon Finney; Finney is the No. 11 CB in the 2026 class,” the post read. He was a Class of 2027 product, but reclassified to the 2026 class back in March, opting to leap over his senior year at Sierra Canyon. So, who else is eyeing Kelly’s commit? Michigan, Texas, Miami, and Auburn seem interested. The Buckeyes also keep checking on him every now and then, but much to Kelly’s delight, Havon’s father has given a major confession.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“LSU has rolled out the red carpet for us,” said Finney Sr. “That hasn’t changed. They’re very consistent. We talk to the coaches all the time.” He is classified as a three-phase athlete by 247Sports, “who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight.” A beast on the gridiron, he has got the speed as well. In his freshman year, he clocked several sub-11.0-100m times with a personal best of 10.81, anchoring Sierra Canyon’s 4×100 relay team.

AD

Now, what about other programs vying to flip him from Kelly’s class? Well, Gorney believes that Death Valley need not worry. USC and Oregon were finalists back then, and the home-state Trojans cannot be counted out. Havon Finney hasn’t heard much from them. Then there are the Texas Longhorns. Now, Finney is represented by Athletes’ First David Mulugheta, who is a Texas alum. Yes, the Longhorns have been trying to communicate with Finney; no significant traction has emerged out of it. But it “could be something to monitor through this season,” Gorney said.

Now, if Havon signs up for other official visits during the season, that would be interesting, but if not, “LSU looks like good to sign him in December,” he added. But didn’t Havon’s father also talk about Michigan, saying, “He loves Ann Arbor”?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Michigan flip Brian Kelly’s elite commit Havon Finney?

Michigan was among Finney’s top five programs, and he was pleased with his visit to Ann Arbor back in April, before his commitment. “My Ann Arbor visit was one of the best I’ve had!” he tweeted later. Given that, and that the Wolverines boast a cherished history of developing defensive backs, Finney is obviously interested. Charles Woodson, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1997, was a Michigan alum. And the recent ones? Look at Jordan Lewis or Mike Sainristil, who are both in the pros now.

“Michigan was great,” Havon Finney said of his trip in April. “The coaches provided details on their plans to get me on the field, and that’s really important for me. I had a chance to check out most of the campus being that I was there three days.” Yes, his commitment proved to be a shocker to Michigan, but that didn’t dampen their spirits at Ann Arbor. They are still interested in him. As per Gorney’s report, Michigan has not given up recruiting him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In May as well, reports surfaced that Havon Finney’s dad, Finney Sr., kept in touch with the Wolverines coaching staff. “He loves Ann Arbor. He loves Michigan. He loves Coach Morgan,” he told The Wolverine. “Realistically, he was down to LSU, Michigan, and Ohio State. Those are his go-to schools. My wife talks about it now like, ‘Dawg, Michigan would have been great.”

So, Sherrone Moore is still eager, and previously, as well, they had been successful in flipping Bryce Underwood from Brian Kelly’s nest. Will Havon Finney remain firm with the Tigers? Gorney thinks so. “…while the Wolverines have stayed in consistent touch with the four-star cornerback, it’s unlikely he would flip there.”