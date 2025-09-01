QB Makes College Football History to Match Super Bowl MVP Days After Father’s Cancer Diagnosis

As the college football world braced for the much-anticipated showdown at the Horseshoe, Georgia Tech had a near-perfect debut to its 2025 season. In Boulder, Folsom Field witnessed history. With barely 1:07 minutes left and much ground to cover, the star of the night, QB Haynes King, sliced through the Buffs’ defense, rushed 45 yards towards the end zone, and scored his third touchdown of the night. The stadium erupted in cheers. For it would be written down among the best season-openers of this century, and Brent Key couldn’t be prouder of his starting quarterback.

King chipped in 13-for-20 passing, 19 carries, as he notched a career high of 156 yards, and three rushing touchdowns, including the iconic 45-yard run, completing 65% of his passes. Haynes King’s performance has drawn comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. MVP of Super Bowl LIX, and voted as the 19th best player in the NFL by his peers. Hurts also announced himself with a similar throw and dazzling season opener. Now king’s display has pundits and fans alike recalling those same qualities on the college stage.

Back in 2019, Hurts accomplished this feat for the Oklahoma Sooners, as he faced off against Houston. Completing 20 of 23 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, he added 16 rushes for 176 yards, along with three scores on the ground. Naturally, comparisons to King’s performance were inevitable.

But it wasn’t a smooth sailing win; Brent Key was visibly frustrated after watching his team turn the ball over three times in the first quarter. “You said it, we have three turnovers. Goll-lee. … We’re beating ourselves,” Key exclaimed. But while Haynes King was in the trenches, early setbacks didn’t shake his confidence. Despite two early turnovers, King was rooted in his confidence, and that’s one quality the head coach fondly appreciates.

“Well, it’s one of those things where you don’t want that adversity to happen in the football game,” Brent Key said. “You really don’t. You usually can’t come back from it, but to see Haynes and his demeanor and truly that next-play mentality that we preach all the time.” The aim? Focus on the next snap. He continued. “Haynes is special, and not just a football player; he’s a special person. At the end of the fourth quarter, I can’t say enough about Haynes’ game and as a football player, as a person, as a leader,” he said.

With that, Haynes King is stepping up to the locker room leadership. Even Prime Time seemed impressed with the Yellow Jackets candidate.” Man, the quarterback’s looking like a Heisman candidate right now,” Deion Sanders said. The Boulder clash concluded in a sweet win. The next game day would be an easy target against Gardner-Webb, but Brent Key and King won’t have an easy cake walk against the Clemson Tigers.

Despite such a massive victory, King’s heart is shrouded in grief. For it was with a heavy heart that King headed to the trenches and scored the first season victory for the Yellow-Jackets.

Haynes King’s father was diagnosed with cancer

John King, Haynes King’s father and Longview Lobos head coach, is now facing a painful truth: he is battling mouth cancer. On August 26, a couple of days before Haynes would clinch the victory, John King confessed. He told the Longview News-Journal sports editor, Jack Stallard. “It’s something hopefully they can cut out. …no radiation. We’re going to be proactive and do the procedure as soon as possible. Might be later this week, but the sooner the better.”

Haynes King saw his father drill discipline into every phase of his life. Witnessing his father lead the team to 17 district championships and a 2018 state title made him live the football dream. But his spotlight shone in 2017, when he became the Lobos’ starting quarterback. Before he took up the role, his father guided him through it all. Knowing the pressures that come with the QB1 gig and more. But the Yellow Jackets’ QB never buckled. “I’m going to tell you this – Every kid that plays high school football has dreams and aspirations of winning a state championship,” John King said. The strong foundation of faith and confidence in one’s ability in the face of adversity that King showcased during the season-opener was laid by John King.