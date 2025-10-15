7,293-YD Underrated QB Named for Heisman Run as Joel Klatt Announces His Top Five

The Heisman race is heating up. It has been a rollercoaster for contenders like John Mateer and Marcel Reed to go down the pecking order, while Ty Simpson, Fernando Mendoza, and Carson Beck remain among the favorites. Following the trend, Joel Klatt also gave his top 5 Heisman candidate list. It included the favorites, including WR Jeremiah Smith, and a surprising addition from an unlikely program.

The man in question is Haynes King, Georgia Tech’s ace quarterback. Joel Klatt put King on his list because of the clutch performances that he has provided for Georgia Tech this season. He isn’t one-dimensional. His dual-threat abilities make him a dangerous presence on the field. With 4 passing and 9 rushing TDs, he continues to make a name for himself. He is also 4th in career total offense yards at Georgia Tech with 7,293 yards. That’s a huge number for an underrated QB, to say the least.

“(King) has been running for over 100 yards per game against Power Four opponents this season. He’s only got four passing touchdowns, but nine on the ground. In any big game, I just immediately think to myself, Haynes King is going to play well,” was the reasoning Klatt gave for his pick on his podcast’s 15th October episode. Add the fact that Georgia Tech is undefeated this season, and it makes King’s case all the more strong.

via Imago Heisman-focused Haynes King is on a generational run for Georgia Tech.

King has been a driving force for Georgia Tech this season. He has amassed over 971 passing yards, with a throwing completion rate of 71.2%. His performance against Clemson was an indication of his quick decision-making.

Although he trails Ty Simpson, Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck, and Jeremiah Smith on the list, it’s worth noting that he’s being compared against prospects from some of the biggest programs in college football. His numbers are great, and he is consistently putting in good performances week in, week out.

Can King take Georgia Tech to the playoffs?

Currently, Georgia Tech is on a tear in the ACC. They have a 6-0 record and a 3-0 record against ACC opponents, making them one of the few teams left with an unbeaten record this season. Going into their stats, they have scored 22o points across six games, and have conceded a total of 126 points.

Their best performance came against Virginia Tech, where they won 35-20. King was a big factor in that game, passing for 213 yards with two rushing TDs. The current season performances have put them at #12 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. They have performed much better than last season, when they went 7-6 overall with 5-3 in the ACC. But they have some tough games remaining.

They will be taking on Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium this week. Darian Mensah has been a threat for Duke, so Georgia Tech will have to make sure that they bring their A-game on Saturday. Georgia Tech cannot afford to lose games now, as it faces Pittsburgh and its city rivals Georgia Bulldogs, in the season’s last two matches. But if all goes according to plan, then we can see Tech sneak their way into the playoffs.

The Heisman contender will be looking to unleash his full potential in the coming matchups. If he wants to be the best, then he will have to do it against the best.