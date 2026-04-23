HBCU Athlete Sues DeSean Jackson Over Alleged Locker Room Assault

DeSean Jackson’s transition from NFL star to college head coach has hit a major legal roadblock. A former Delaware State player who was a part of Jackson’s roster last season has filed a lawsuit alleging a brutal locker room assault that led to life-threatening injuries and a subsequent cover-up.

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The plaintiff, identified as safety Malachi Biggs, filed the lawsuit through Morgan & Morgan in the Delaware Superior Court on Thursday, claiming that one of his teammates attacked him before a scheduled practice on November 19 last year. The complaint has named Delaware State, Jackson, associate head coach Travis Clark, and the player as defendants.

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According to the complaint, Malachi Biggs arrived early for treatment on the day of the incident and entered the locker room to prepare for practice when a teammate allegedly confronted him over an Instagram post. The player then placed Biggs in a chokehold position and ignored his repeated attempts to “tap out,” ultimately rendering him unconscious on the floor.

Biggs was taken to the Kent General Hospital and later returned to North Carolina for further treatment. Biggs suffered catastrophic injuries from the assault, including multiple jaw fractures, a deep chin laceration that required surgery, and severe damage to at least a dozen teeth necessitating extractions, root canals, and further invasive dental treatment.

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After he reported the incident to Jackson, the latter took no significant disciplinary action against the player and allowed him to play in three games afterward. Despite the player’s reported history of alleged assault, the program later gave him a position on the team staff after he graduated.

The former Philly player and now the head coach of DSU has been sued for negligence, negligent supervision, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Furthermore, DSU has been accused of negligence, including negligent hiring, supervision, and retention, and negligent training.

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“Our lawsuit alleges that the Delaware State University and its staff failed in their responsibility to adequately supervise these student athletes and failed to properly discipline violent behaviors,” said John Morgan and attorney Georgia Pham.

The locker room at DSU was alleged to create a toxic environment, with hazing and bullying ingrained in the team’s culture. For Biggs, who came to Delaware from North Carolina, this experience was not anticipated.

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“Our client came to this university to play the game he loved. Instead, he’s leaving with catastrophic injuries that may be career-ending and have permanently derailed his life. These alleged systemic failures led to this predictable and preventable tragedy that ripped away the life he had always dreamed of,” said the attorneys.

DeSean Jackson’s statement on the incident

The celebration of an impressive 8–4 finish in his debut season quickly turned contentious after DeSean Jackson found himself facing a lawsuit off the field. Amid increasing scrutiny, Jackson used Instagram to explain his account of the events, indicating he plans to defend himself against the accusations.

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“I take the safety, well-being, and development of every student-athlete in the Delaware State University football program seriously. I have never fostered or encouraged hazing, bullying, or any violent environment, and that has never been the culture I have worked to build,” the head coach said.

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“Because this matter is subject to pending litigation, I will not comment further. My focus has always been on creating a positive, respectful place for student athletes to train, compete, grow, and pursue their college dreams,” said Jackson.

The University’s statement to On3 followed a similar tone, saying it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.