HBCU Coach Accuses Brent Pry’s Virginia Tech of Tampering For Player Who Instead Chose ACC Rivals

Recruiting poaches can be kept on the down low only so much. And NC Central’s Trei Oliver made sure one didn’t. He made an eye-catching comment about Brent Pry and Virginia Tech. The coach had someone traveling down to the FCS school to help recruit one special prospect. However, the plan was only somewhat successful. The fun part of this storyline is that both Oliver and Pry were on the losing end. Pry’s poaching attempt fell short, and a rival ACC team made away with this game-changing player. So much for keeping this operation under wraps.

Trei Oliver is hoping to come out strong in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this year, trying to stop the downward trend in his record. Finishing 2 in the conference, he hopes to again get back to the top spot, like he did in 2023. He scored a 4-1 record in the conference, but not before spotting a poaching attempt. During the November 15 game vs. Howard last year, Oliver reported a staffer from a Power 4 school trying to make away with one of his players.

Oliver was at The Bill Dooley Pigskin preview and made the jaw-dropping admission. “I see [a] Virginia Tech staff member on our sidelines. So I’m like, ‘What’s that dude doing on our sidelines?’ Oh well, he’s here to go see [George] ‘Bulldog’ [Smith], because he and Bulldog had a relationship,” he said. Smith is the assistant AD for NC Central. “But, Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline, recruiting my running back,” Oliver revealed. Despite spotting the poaching attempt, the HC was able to register a win over Howard.

Now, to save the RB in question from the slew of questions that will no doubt follow, Oliver did not reveal his name. But there’s a strong inkling in the media that this RB is none other than J’Mari Taylor. He led the team in rushing yards last season, finishing with 1,146. Despite the stealth operation, it was Oliver who had the last laugh. He added that the RB entered the transfer portal two weeks later and did end up going to the state of Virginia. But, he gave the Hokies a miss and picked UVA for a paycheck of just $400,000 – a number mentioned in a very dismissive tone by Oliver. Ironically, the Cavaliers are also notorious for player tampering.

Oliver will not be facing Taylor in his 2025 season, which would have made this whole story more exciting. But he had one last bombshell of a message directed at Brent Pry, hoping that the coach had learnt his lesson.

Trei Oliver wishes the worst for Brent Pry

According to the Eagles coach, when Taylor hit the portal, Brent Pry quickly got to work. This time, there was no need to recruit under the wraps, because the RB no longer had a standing contract with NC Central. But those efforts ultimately did him no good, because the RB picked Pry’s in-state rivals, UVA. Here’s where it gets interesting. Oliver sure won’t be facing Taylor, but Virginia Tech will, right at the end of their season. And when the Hokies do, Oliver wished utter downfall for Brent Pry.

“[Taylor’s] starting at UVA now, and I hope they kick Virginia Tech’s b—,” he said, which had the whole room erupting in laughter. He even made Bill Belichick, who was seated beside him, join the crowd in that fun moment. We don’t know if Oliver meant it as a joke or a serious threat, but it sure will be an interesting thing to see. Taylor is now the Cavaliers’ biggest name in the RB room, ahead of the 2025 season.

He is their most accomplished runner, despite coming from an FCS level. He would make a great replacement for Kobe Pace. But Taylor will have to fight off Xavier Brown, Noah Vaughn, Davis Lane Jr., and fellow transfer Harrison Waylee. It’s ironic how Brent Pry lost out on such a great prospect, despite getting in the game early. And with Oliver wishing wrath on Virginia Tech, let’s see if he is able to get revenge on Pry, in the latter’s meetup with the Cavaliers.