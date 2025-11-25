HBCU Coach Breaks Silence as Shedeur Sanders Makes Big Move for Community at NFL

While the Browns’ 24-10 win made Shedeur Sanders’ first start look nothing short of stellar, his rise didn’t begin in Cleveland. Here, his college legacy is now back in the spotlight and quickly becoming the real talk. Now, looking back at his collegiate beginnings at Jackson State, head coach T.C. Taylor weighed in on Shedeur and his impact on HBCU football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Taylor coached Shedeur during Deion Sanders’ tenure at Jackson State, Shedeur’s breakout year earned him SWAC Freshman of the Year honors. On Monday’s SWAC Coaches Call, when Taylor was asked about the former Jackson star’s performance, he was candid. “I think it’s just huge in general for all of HBCU football, when he took the field and go out there and responded from the last performance he had out there,” said Taylor. “He went out there and played well, but with nothing that I wasn’t used to.

“I mean, he played his butt off here. You talk about a two-time SWAC champion, offensive player, the year, and everything. And the work ethic and everything. He had an opportunity to know he would be the guy going into that week. So the preparation was a little different going into that game.” Against the Raiders, Shedeur had a stellar performance, throwing for 209 passing yards and 1 TD.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s nothing new to the guys that’s been around him,” continued the HBCU coach. “I’ve been around that locker room with him, called some plays for him. I know what type of quarterback he is, so I’m so happy for him. And I think the sky’s the limit.”

In his two seasons at Jackson State, Shedeur piled up 6,983 passing yards with a jaw-dropping 70 TDs. And his dominance earned him the prestigious Deacon Jones Award. Now, his impact in the NFL will definitely ignite a spark for the HBCU community, the place where his rise first began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor put it best, saying, “He’s going to continue to work hard, going to continue to get better. They talk about his first career start program, and I think it’s HBCU football.” But this is not the first time for Taylor. He also spoke highly of Shedeur following his CU debut in 2023 against TCU.

Now, while Shedeur has always spoken highly of his HBCU journey, Jackson State continues to make waves even after his departure. The Tigers finish 5-0 at home this season, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with. Here, the HC didn’t flinch to make his stance clear for the Tigers’ second-straight SWAC East division title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

HBCU coach confident to take on SWAC

Defeating Alcorn State 27-21 in Week 13, Jackson State came out on top. With that, their ticket to the SWAC title game against Prairie View A&M has been secured. The winner of which advances to the Celebration Bowl.

“To clinch the East division and everything we’ve been through with injuries and every-week battles, it’s just a roller coaster of emotions right now,” said JSU HC Taylor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Alcorn State, JSU survived late-game drama, stopping two Hail Mary attempts in the final minutes. “I know my team. I know these guys around me. They’ve got a will to win,” said Taylor. “We got a great group that came back off last year’s team, and the guys we added have an appetite for success.”

Despite losing starting QB JaCobian Morgan to a left foot injury for the final four games, JSU freshman Jared Lockhart stepped in and shone. He completed 15 of 17 passes for 194 yards and a TD.

They captured the SWAC Championship with a 41-13 win over Southern and followed it with a 28-7 Celebration Bowl victory over South Carolina State last season. Still, Taylor didn’t hold back in pointing out the challenge of defending the crown. “We’re getting everybody’s best. These teams are coming in here and playing their butts off against us, so we’re going to have to be ready to go,” he mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with the standard they set last season, they will have a lot to live up to.