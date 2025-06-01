HBCU Coach DeSean Jackson Gives Major Update on Upcoming Baby as GF Enters Final Trimester

DeSean Jackson is a busy man, and life after the NFL hasn’t exactly meant downtime for him. Since retiring from the NFL in 2019, the former WR has stepped into the role of head coach of the Delaware State Hornets. And he is giving his everything to the program, not just to put forward a good season. Jackson has plans to rejuvenate the program, to spotlight HBCU football. Apart from football, he will also be taking on ‘Dad duties’ pretty soon! With the baby due in mid-July, Jackson’s already packed schedule is about to get even more intense. But will the Jackson household be welcoming another boy, or is he going to have a little girl added to the crew? Here’s what we know.

Jackson will have his third child with his fiancée, Yahaira Sandoval. The two have been going pretty strong and have completed a year of being together. While Jackson is sorting things in Delaware, Sandoval is busy running her prominent salon, Bloom Glam, in Los Angeles. She has been giving us glimpses of her pregnancy journey so far. The two have made their plans for the baby’s arrival, too. Jackson said in a May 28 episode of the Up & Adams Show, “Our due date is July 15th. So, I’m gonna be doing a camp and racing to LA for this baby to be born.” Along with that, host Kay Adams also revealed that this time as well, a baby boy would be joining Team Jackson.

She set the premise by expressing her desire to attend a Hornets game. “Aunt Kay’s got to come to a game and hold that new baby boy,” Adams said. It’s going to be a house full of boys for Yahaira Sandoval! DeSean Jackson already has 2 boys, and the newborn Jackson will be the 5 man in the house for the couple! Sandoval and Jackson later confirmed the news with an Instagram post, which had glimpses of their grand baby shower. A fun white and blue theme gave it all away: Baby Jackson will be a boy!

A post shared by Yahaira Sandoval 🌍 (@yayasworld)

It’s just a month and a half to go for Sandoval and Jackson to welcome their baby. The entrepreneur is full well into her third trimester, aka the ultimate test of pregnancy. A phase known for the physical and emotional toll, and she’s been open about the fatigue and excitement. A few weeks ago, Sandoval shared a story with a message that read, “Baby got mommy sleepy 😴.” But Jackson makes it a point to show his fiancée how grateful he is to have her. He took on the role of the jester among the duo, taking a playful dig at Sandoval’s cravings. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, he made a special gesture to honor the lady’s presence.

DeSean Jackson makes heartfelt gesture for Yahaira Sandoval

Sandoval marked Mother’s Day right around the time she stepped into her final trimester. On the special day, Jackson sent her a huge bouquet of red roses. Sandoval, in awe of her fiancé’s surprise, wrote in an Instagram story, “Thank [you] Baby, I love you ❤️.” The duo often shares glimpses of their relationship. Sandoval also has a post on her Instagram that reads, “I hope every sensitive lover girl finds her reassuring lover boy who treats her like she’s a gift from heaven.” Jackson sure is doing his best to live up to the title!

Yahaira Sandoval also honored her Latin heritage by celebrating Mother’s Day. She wrote in another story, “I still can’t believe that I get to be somebody’s mom. Happy Mexican Mother’s Day to all the amazing mommas.” Also, she’s eagerly counting down the days to her baby’s arrival. In a previous Instagram story, she shared, “I’m really having a baby in 10 weeks,” along with a photo of her baby bump. The countdown is in its final stage now. July 15 will be here in no time!

As college football changes gears during the summer months of the offseason, Jackson will be balancing both new dad duties and the role of a 1 year HC. Baby boy Jackson sure is going to rock things, once again for the happy couple!