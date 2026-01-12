HBCU Coach Sends Furious Comment Over Ruining 18-Year-Olds Through NIL Transfer Portal

Speaking during a panel discussion at the AFCA Convention, Prairie View A&M’s head coach made clear he is prioritizing transfers over high school prospects, doubling down on the stance that sparked debate across HBCU circles last week.

Jackson previously drew attention with his blunt “Panther Portal Understanding” post outlining strict expectations for transfers contacting Prairie View A&M. While some praised the transparency, others criticized the tone. At the convention, Jackson reinforced the message.

“I don’t think we can be successful and keep our jobs with a bunch of 18-year-olds,” said Jackson. “I just don’t believe it.

“I know there are some high school coaches in the room. I’ve been recruiting high school my whole life pretty much. And I’ve been some places where we could take them. But right now, I got to get the ones that coach got that’s in the portal.”

Jackson isn’t abandoning high school recruiting, but he thinks experience outweighs long-term potential in today’s college football landscape. His priority is winning now, staying competitive, and keeping Prairie View A&M in contention, and the results support that approach.

The Panthers won the 2025 SWAC title and finished one game short of an HBCU national championship. Across two levels, Jackson has now won three straight conference titles, success that gives credibility to his transfer-first philosophy, even as it raises concerns for high school prospects.

In modern college football, coaches rarely get extended timelines to develop young talent. Jobs disappear quickly when results lag, and an overreliance on transfers can limit opportunities for high school players who haven’t yet had a chance to prove themselves at the college level.

That reality stands in contrast to examples like Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, a true freshman in 2025 who made an immediate impact. His success highlights the tension between instant experience and long-term development.

Even Jackson’s critics argue that dismissing 18-year-olds can hurt long-term roster balance. But supporters say he’s voicing what many coaches think but won’t say publicly.

Now, whether this philosophy works or not is another story; transfers don’t always make an immediate impact, and that’s nothing new in CFB. Just look at Colorado’s transfer QB Kaidon Salter.

Still, one thing is clear: Jackson is building with proven production and defined standards. That approach won’t please everyone in today’s NIL portal era, but it exposes a harsh reality that many coaches follow to chase success.

Obviously, that creates immense pressure for high school recruits, but their urgency in some cases can’t be overlooked, especially since it can also lead to success.

Now, it will be interesting to see how this HBCU coach prepares players for that success.

HBCU coaches take on building a winning team

Tremaine Jackson knows championships. The Prairie View A&M coach may be in his first year with the Panthers, but his resume speaks volumes with two Gulf South Conference titles in three years at Valdosta State and a Division II national championship.

That experience shapes everything he does at PVAMU. But Jackson doesn’t just rely on talent; he builds resilience. His staff intentionally puts players in high-pressure situations so they can respond, not react.

“Our program is pressure,” said Jackson. “We put these guys in really high-pressure situations internally so that when we do get to situations that require pressure, we don’t allow it to be applied to us.

“We apply it back. … We’ve done everything under the sun since January to make sure guys were ready for these moments.”

It’s a mindset that sets the Panthers apart.

Jackson may be a first-year head coach in the SWAC, but his approach brings a professional edge. For Jackson, winning starts with preparation, and preparation starts with experience.