HBCU Football Coach Makes Weekly History Lecture Compulsory for Athletes, Explains Why

Quinn Gray Sr. was just into his first few team meetings as Florida A&M’s new head coach when he asked a simple question: Who is Albert Chester? Silence. Not one player in that room, young men who had committed their athletic lives to the orange and green, could name the quarterback who led FAMU to the only NCAA football championship ever won by an HBCU.

That moment, Gray says, told him everything he needed to know.

“They don’t know who Albert Chester is,” Gray said in a March 8 interview. “That’s my duty as a former Rattler to make sure that they understand where it comes from and where it came from and how we’re going to make sure that we keep that tradition going.”​

So he made it mandatory. Every Thursday, before film sessions, before scheme reviews, before the business of preparing for the next opponent, Quinn Gray Sr. sits his players down for a history lesson. A real, structured lesson about the giants who walked Bragg Memorial Stadium before them.​

“I think these kids have to realize and understand the guys, people who have come before them, that have laid the foundation,” Gray said. “We do a history lesson every Thursday before we meet. They have to make sure that they understand and know the coaches and the players who have come here before them. That has set the foundation for them to be where they are today.”

To understand why Gray is so insistent on this, you have to understand what Florida A&M football actually is and what it has been for nearly a century.

It starts with Jake Gaither. From 1945 to 1969, the man they called “The Stormy Petrel” assembled one of the most dominant coaching records in the history of college football at any level, any division. In 25 seasons, Gaither went 204-36-4, a winning percentage of .844. He won 23 conference titles and delivered six Black college national championships. His philosophy, “I want my players to be mo-bile, ag-ile, and hos-tile,” became a piece of American football folklore.

Then there’s the story that Quinn Gray wants his players to sit with: Albert Chester.​ Chester was the quarterback of FAMU’s 1978 team, coached by Rudy Hubbard. The Rattlers went 83-48-3 during his tenure. On December 16, 1978, in Wichita Falls, Texas, they beat UMass 35-28 to win the first-ever NCAA Division I-AA national championship. No HBCU has ever done it since. No HBCU is likely to do it again.

That’s the injustice Gray is trying to correct.

What makes Gray’s mission unique is that he is the program. He didn’t come here as an outsider with a clipboard. He lived it.

From 1998 to 2001, Quinn Gray was the quarterback at FAMU under Black College Football Hall of Fame coach Billy Joe. He became the program’s all-time passing leader with 7,378 yards. He also completed the most passes in school history, 562. Against North Carolina A&T in 2001, he attempted 65 passes in a single game, a school record that still stands.

He didn’t become that player without absorbing what came before him. Billy Joe made sure of that.

“For me, the biggest part was the mentorship that Coach Billy Joe gave to us as young men,” Gray said. “He taught us a tremendous amount of football and the ability to apply the game of football to life situations. He also gave us the tools to go out there and perform every Saturday, and that’s the same thing we try to do here.”​

What Billy Joe gave Gray, Gray is now trying to give his players. The chain of knowledge, the hand reaching back to pull the next generation forward.​

“You know, when I got here, that was one of the main things that we had to know and had to do,” Gray said. “We had to know the history. We got to know our alma mater.”​

Quinn Gray opens up on his offseason blueprint to make a turnaround for FAMU

Quinn Gray Sr. fits in like a glove as FAMU’s new head coach. Not only is he a program legend, but he also comes off a 24-11 record at Albany State. In 2025, the Golden Rams compiled a 12-2 record under his helm, making the NCAA Division II quarterfinals. Moreover, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native also spent 6 years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and tries to translate that on-field experience to tangible results.

FAMU has officially started its spring practices on February 24, and Gray’s goal now is to separate elite players in full pad practice. “It gives us a chance to see who’s going to do what,” Gray said. “When you put pads on, that’s typically the proverbial when the lights go on. You’re able to really evaluate what those guys can do in those situations. It’s about finding out who those guys are and making sure we’re putting them in the right situations to be successful.”

Gray Sr. is truly taking his influences, learnings, and history lessons to test now. He aims to blend creativity with discipline and showcase his Gulf Coast offense, learned from the legendary Billy Joe. Of course, the head coach will also use the rushing attack to control the tempo and finally put FAMU back to where it belongs: at the top of the HBCU pyramid.