HBCU Football Hall of Famer Dead at 84 After Fighting Incurable Illness

The entire nation is in mourning with the loss of a civil rights icon. A protégé of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and an HBCU Hall of Famer passed away after years of fighting an incurable illness. Voices from every corner of the country mourn and honor his legacy, which continues to shape generations.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., a HBCU graduate from North Carolina A&T who led the modern civil rights movement, passed away on February 17, 2021, at the age of 84. Jackson’s health was in decline after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which was later found to be progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Before his public life, Jackson attended Illinois through a football scholarship but transferred to North Carolina A&T State University. He played for the Aggies football team as a signal caller from 1962 to 1964 and helped the program win the CIAA Championship in 1964. He was also honored as an Athletics Hall of Famer by North Carolina A&T.

Beyond his playing career, he was a student leader who honed his organizing skills and developed a commanding voice, which would define his later life. It turned him into a national figure and made him a two-time Democratic presidential candidate.

