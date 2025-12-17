HBCU Football Ready to Spend $2.1M on Deion Sanders’ Former Colorado Staffer, per Report

In a landscape where many HBCU programs still fight for resources, Southern University’s commitment stands out. The Southern Jaguars hired Marshall Faulk to replace Terrence Graves as their new head coach, despite his lack of coaching experience. It didn’t end there. Reports reveal that the Jaguars are ready to spend $2.1 million on him, and here’s a complete breakdown of Faulk’s hefty pay.

According to WBRZ’s report on X, Southern University signed a three-year deal with Marshall Faulk for $1.2 million. That pays him $400,000 per season, along with a $950,000 assistant coach salary pool, signaling a significant institutional investment beyond the head coach alone. This makes him one of the highest-paid head coaches in HBCU football, keeping Faulk $100,000 ahead of South Carolina State HC Chennis Berry.

The Jaguars hired Faulk while still paying off previous coaching buyouts. This includes $460,000 settlement tied to Eric Dooley and an estimated $500,000 obligation for the mid-season release of Terrence Graves. It is important to note that Southern University has spent almost $1 million on coaching since 2023.

At this stage, the hiring of Marshall Faulk is not simply about betting on a coach, but about a long-term vision and the expansion of their football program.

The HBCU programs and coaches longed for recognition and media attention. However, Southern University’s high-profile hiring of the former NFL MVP as head coach drew media attention, and the press conference felt like a celebration, with national figures filling the room.

Though it didn’t solve the problem, the Jaguars’ AD Roman Banks believes it’s the first step in investing in the program’s long-term development.

“Times aren’t the same,” Banks said. “Third-generation kids aren’t coming to the Bluff just because their uncle or auntie played here. It’s about facilities, NIL, and what you can provide. We needed someone who could extend, someone who could open doors. Someone’s parents accept when he walks into the living room because of his accolades, and because of his character.”

Marshall Faulk promises Southern Jaguars’ development

When Marshall Faulk was introduced as the new head coach of Southern, he spoke his heart out, ditching the script papers. He said that he would give everything for the program that gave him a high price as head coach, despite limited experience.

“For my first head coaching job to be in the state that gave me everything… it means the world to me. Winners win. That’s it,” he said. “At every level of my life, I found a way to win. And that’s what we’re going to do here.”

He promised toughness, consistency, and a program that plays with intensity for four quarters. “I hope y’all like football in the second half, because there will be football played in the third and fourth quarters.”

He guaranteed fans that their games would be worth every penny and asked them to show up in person. “If you show up, I’ll make sure you get your ROI,” he said.