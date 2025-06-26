HBCU Makes Michael Vick Announcement on Wednesday

As Michael Vick wore the number seven for the Eagles and torched defenses like he was playing in his backyard, he cemented his legacy as an NFL legend after suffering a massive setback from his infamous dog-fighting scandal. But he came back from it and took the NFL by storm, winning the comeback player of the year in 2010. After all, who could forget his six-touchdown performance against Washington in 2010 as he threw for 33 yards and rushed for 80? Even Vick remembered that night under the floodlights as he remarked, “It was a night where I just couldn’t miss.” Now, the former NFL legend is set to bring that same standard to Norfolk State, a prominent HBCU.

Vick’s appointment at Norfolk State was a landmark moment for the NFL, as the program was struggling with a 4-8 record in 2024 and had made just one FCS playoff appearance since 1997. So after he arrived, not just the mood changed but fortunes changed, too, for Norfolk State. Vick’s arrival is touted as a breath of fresh air for the HBCU, as he has declared his intention to bring a “winning culture” to the program. But these weren’t just words; his short time at Norfolk State has also seen sweeping changes.

Just a few months since the arrival, Vick had already brought in 8 new assistant coaches to set that standard. The hirings included coaches who had prior HBCU experience and also coaches with NFL experience. So, in came Terence Garvin as DC, who was a former NFL linebacker for six seasons and also was a co-DC at Florida Memorial. Vick also brought in Elton Brown as O-line coach, who led Apprentice School to an impressive 37.8 points per game in 2022. However, apart from these hirings, there’s something else that Vick has brought.

‘fortheculturehbcu’ Instagram page, which has more than 23k followers, recently posted how Vick is also transforming and benefiting the program off the field, with ticket prices at an all-time high. “With an 82% spike in season ticket prices, demand is skyrocketing as excitement builds for his historic HBCU coaching debut.” However, the move is also in connection with a broader initiative by the program’s new revenue-sharing model, as the page highlighted.

View this post on Instagram

“It’s not just hype. This price surge supports a bold new revenue-sharing model that puts money directly into student-athletes’ pockets. Norfolk State is all-in on NIL.” According to Norfolk State’s insider reports, the ticket prices have soared from $110 per game on average last year to $200 this year, with reserve seating and staff tickets also expected to rise. The move is a direct result of Norfolk State’s initiative to share a portion of the ticket revenue directly with its athletes, the majority of whom will likely receive it for football. But this isn’t where things end!!

Does Michael Vick aim to reach the standard of teams like Clemson?

Norfolk State has opted into the revenue-sharing deal proposed by the House v NCAA settlement. This will enable the program to distribute $20.5 million to its athletes, with an annual increase of 4%. As for the NIL opportunities? Even before the arrival of Vick, the HBCU was preparing for the future last year and launched their ‘Gold Standard Collective’, which would serve as Norfolk State’s official NIL collective.

“The unveiling of the Gold Standard Collective marks a monumental breakthrough for our university and our student-athletes. Through the help of SANIL’s innovative approach to the world of NIL, Norfolk State student-athletes will now boast a significant advantage in establishing and maintaining a personal brand,” echoed Athletic Director Melody Webb last year in September. The verdict?

All these moves have significant potential to change the landscape of Norfolk State and take them to the FCS playoffs, finally under Michael Vick. But Vick doesn’t just want to make the playoffs; he wants to even give teams like Clemson the run for their money. “I’m taking the embrace-it approach. If you make the First Team and Clemson comes calling and they are offering you some money, I can’t tell you no. The only thing I can do is match, ” said Michael Vick in March on Get Got Podcast with Marshawn Lynch.

All in all, the team looks well-oiled and ready to withstand even shocks presented by FBS teams, and if Michael Vick can match that standard year in and year out? Then, for Norfolk State, Christmas will come too early.