HBCU Program Announces Deion Sanders’ Big Sacrifice as Marshall Faulk Confirms His True Calling

The man who once reignited Marshall Faulk’s coaching journey is now pushing him further. A year ago, Deion Sanders called Faulk, bringing him onto his staff and giving his career a second wind. Now, after a season mentoring the Buffs’ running backs, Faulk is stepping into his next big role. At Monday’s introductory press conference, Faulk expressed gratitude to Sanders for opening the door, while also hinting at the bittersweet reality for the Buffs’ head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Deion [Sanders] said to me, I encourage Marshall [Faulk] to not only interview for the job, but accept the job if that’s what’s in his heart to do,” stated Southern alum Aeneas Williams on Faulk’s behalf. “But make no mistake about it, I’m gonna miss Marshall Faulk.”

It’s a testament to Sanders’ philosophy: he’s willing to risk losing top talent from his own program if it means advancing someone’s career. Faulk himself felt the weight of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t even say that I dreamt this, but it’s definitely a calling,” stated Faulk, showing his gratitude to Colorado and Coach Prime for the opportunity. “To be coaching, whether it was my agent, other coaches, friends, that’s all they kept telling me over the past 20-something years … When I went to Colorado with Coach Prime, I found that.

“I was like, wow, there’s something here for me to teach and to make sure that the next generation is playing the game the right way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In some instances, Faulk did exactly that in Boulder. While Deion Sanders brought him aboard in February 2024, betting on the same brilliance he’d shown as a Hall of Fame player, it marked Faulk’s first time back on a sideline since hanging up his cleats. Still, that bet paid off fast. The Buffs topped 100 rushing yards nine times after barely managing six in the previous two years combined. And the progress wasn’t just noise on a stat sheet.

While Micah Welch led the group with 384 yards, the Buffs surged past 1,500 rushing yards, nearly doubling their 2024 output. Surely, Kaidon Salter’s mobility helped, but Faulk’s impact allowed both Dallan Hayden and Welch to reach 300 yards. With that kind of growth, leaving wasn’t easy for Faulk, but he chose the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I could have stayed at Colorado. I was comfortable,” stated Faulk. “But I’ve never done well in life when comfortable. Like, I’m the kind of person who needs to be a little uncomfortable. And I’m not gonna lie to you. This is uncomfortable. and I like it.”

Now, while Faulk made his feelings clear about landing this head-coaching job, it wasn’t just Deion Sanders’ push that convinced him to leave Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those hands behind Marshall Faulk’s HC job

Although the Hall of Famer admitted he never planned on coaching, two Southern legends, Avery Johnson and Aeneas Williams, changed his mind fast. According to Faulk, their pitch wasn’t just convincing.

“They’re like brothers to me,” said Faulk, recalling how the pair “sold” him on coming home to lead the Jaguars.

In fact, Faulk wasn’t shy about his inexperience. Before coaching, he was in financial services and the NFL Network studios. But one year as Colorado’s RBs coach and decades as an NFL icon built the confidence in him, and now he’s steering an HBCU program with pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s there to question?” said Faulk when asked about his resume. “This is my first head-coaching job… just wait and see. Time will tell.”

But his plan is already in motion. Faulk said 90% of his staff is set, including the possibility of some Colorado assistants joining him after the Buffs’ season wrapped at 3-9.

While Southern wants a game-changer, athletic director Roman Banks believes Faulk is exactly that. The hire has already sparked calls about facility upgrades, and with the Jaguars coming off a 2-10 campaign, the rebuild is underway. We’ll see how this Colorado experience helps Faulk on that journey.