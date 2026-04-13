HBCU Program Mourns 20YO College Football Lineman Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

North Carolina A&T football suffered a heartbreaking loss on April 11, 2026, when defensive lineman Kelvin Level Broadhurst Jr. passed away in a motorcycle accident. He was just 20 years old, and his passing has left the team and the wider HBCU community in grief.

“Keeping his family, teammates, fraternity brothers, and friends lifted in prayer,” HBCU Gameday said on X.

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After the incident, police confirmed that Broadhurst Jr. was driving a Ducati motorcycle on Interstate 40. Then, around 4:57 p.m., he was taking a ramp to US 29 south when he lost control of the bike. After that, the motorcycle went off the road and hit a guardrail, and because of that crash, HR was thrown off the motorcycle. After the incident, emergency support came really quickly, but he was declared dead at the scene.

For now, the Greensboro police are looking into the matter and said that the Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the matter and evaluating the accident to understand what happened. There were Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS teams present at the location, but there’s nothing more than that out in the news.

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The team has lost one of its important players who had a remarkable career ahead of him. During his time with North Carolina A&T, he played in 28 games and recorded 13 total tackles along with 1.5 sacks. Before coming to North Carolina A&T, Broadhurst played football at Dorman, where he recorded 43 tackles with six tackles for loss, showing the kind of potential he had.

In recent years, accidents like this have happened from time to time involving young players. In 2024, one such tragic case is the death of 18-year-old football player Nick Miner in Orange County, Florida. The accident happened when Miner tried helping his friend as his pickup truck got stuck, so Miner used a rope to pull it out with his own truck.

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While doing this, the rope suddenly breaks, and because of the strong force built up in the rope, Miner’s truck is pushed forward quickly into the road. At that moment, another vehicle hit his truck. Losing life at the ages of 18 and 20 is something that makes the pain even deeper.

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That’s exactly what the entire North Carolina A&T community, Broadhurst’s family, and friends are feeling right now. But despite this moment of the loss of a young life, the team will have to move on to focus on spring practice and the campaign ahead.

North Carolina A&T builds 2026 roster without Kelvin Level Broadhurst Jr.

North Carolina A&T football finished its 15th spring practice with the Blue & Gold Spring Game at Truist Stadium. During the scrimmage, the coaches focused on three main things. They wanted to keep players safe, remind everyone that the team was not fully ready yet, and create game-like situations to prepare for real matches.

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Losing Kelvin Broadhurst Jr. deeply hurts the program. On the field, the Aggies lost a hardworking defensive lineman who brought crucial depth to their roster. However, the team has been practicing different situations, like starting the game strongly, reacting quickly if the opponent scores first, and handling pressure during important moments. Their head coach, Shawn Gibbs, emphasized the real motive behind this move.

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“We want to continue to work on the little things that win football games.” He adds, “Getting in and out of the huddle … getting the play calls in … Understanding the situation we’re in. It’s a constant process, and we’re all involved in it. Right now, we are going to continue to try to get better.”

During the practice game, both the offense and the defense played well. In the ongoing quarterback battle, Champ Long made his case with a sharp 12-yard touchdown pass to Mark Tillman, though Jy Walls later answered with a touchdown of his own after a running touchdown was cancelled because of a penalty. On defense, Steven Davis II recovered a fumble and could have scored, but the play was stopped since it was only practice.

The quarterback position was still not fixed, as several players like Jy Walls, Champ Long, Kevin White, and Alston Hooker were all competing for the role. Meanwhile, the Aggies will have to overcome the loss of a respected locker room leader, whose influence transcended the football field. His sudden passing leaves a painful and emotional void for his coaches and teammates.