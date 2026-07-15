HBCU Program Parts Ways With Offensive Coordinator Just Weeks Before Fall Camp

With less than one month left to start the season, Grambling State’s OC drama still continues. Since 2018, the HBCU program has never seen an OC for more than a single season. But for this season until July, everything was set following former LSU standout Shyrone Carey’s promotion to OC in March. Within four months, the situation changed, and he decided not to remain in Louisiana.

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Shyrone Carey won’t be seen on the field as Grambling State’s OC this upcoming season, as per Matt Belinson of the Ruston Daily Leader. The ‘why’ behind his move is still unknown. But his abrupt exit is a setback for the Tigers, given the timing. Within just 14 days, the HBCU program will begin preseason practice.

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But now they have to learn another system under a new OC. After joining Grambling State in 2024, he hired Carey as an outside WRs coach. Following his two and a half seasons with the Tigers, Carey’s abrupt departure could significantly impact the Tigers’ season if the HBCU program cannot quickly find a replacement.

This will be Joseph’s third season with the Tigers, and the third time he’ll be hunting for an offensive mastermind. Just a year ago, the head coach and ex-LSU star guided the Tigers’ O-line. Interestingly, this led to their offense ranking 10th in the SWAC. Following that, Joseph handed the responsibility of play-calling to Carey in 2026. The head coach showed confidence in Carey for a reason.

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In his debut year with the Tigers, he worked with WRs. His prowess not only helped the HBCU program rise in offensive rankings but also led to a successful 2025 season. Before joining Grambling State, he served as Co-OC at Langston University in 2011 under Joseph. Then he coached at programs like Virginia State and Lincoln as an official assistant. But before his climb in college coaching ranks, he coached in high school.

After a 2007 national championship season with LSU, he joined Frederick A. Douglass and Carver. He spent multiple seasons there, and then his connection with New Orleans native Joseph helped him advance his coaching career.

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The HBCU program’s glaring past at OC

Last time, during the Broderick Fobbs era, Grambling State had an offensive coordinator, Eric Dooley, for four consecutive seasons [2014-17]. Dooley led the Tigers to two SWAC titles during his first stint with the HBCU program. After that, in 2024, he returned, but the Tigers didn’t see that level of success. Following the conclusion of that season, he left the program.

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In between, Grambling State hired Reginald Nelson for the 2018 season. After his departure, Mark Orlando took over but struggled to lead the Tigers’ offense effectively. That pushed the HBCU program to bring in a new OC. They found the right fit in Eric Marty. However, the Tigers were unable to retain any OC for more than one year.

Then, they brought in John Simon. However, their expectation of seeing a winning season never materialized under these assistant coaches.

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With Carey at the helm, there was hope of continuity. But now, the plan has failed. And this repeated coaching change definitely plays a role in Grambling State’s years-long failure.