HC Fran Brown Receives Strong Verdicts From Syracuse Alums Turned NFL Pros

The second annual meet-and-greet of Syracuse football’s NFL alumni game at Timber Banks Golf Course in Baldwinsville, N.Y., was less about a traditional fundraiser and more akin to a homecoming—a gathering of brothers who once sported the Orange. It was sponsored by the Upstate New York chapter of the NFL Alumni Association, and wasn’t merely about golf swings and silent auctions. It was about reconnecting with friends, trading stories, and giving back to the community that raised them. The night was filled with the hallmarks of a good time: hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a silent auction that contributed to raising funds for Charities to Care for Kids and Care for Our Community, this year with David’s Refuge as the beneficiary.

The event raised more than $10,000 last year for local nonprofits, a true testament to the close-knit camaraderie among these past players and to their dedication to the area. But the real story wasn’t in the dollars donated or the food served. It was in the manner Syracuse football’s current head coach, Fran Brown, has remade the culture surrounding the program for its NFL graduates. Former Syracuse punter, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a local product from Christian Brothers Academy, shared his views during the interview over the new Syracuse, which is under Brown’s reign.

“Frank called and said, hey, man, we got to get you in here and get you around the guys to mentor them, to coach them, to lead them,” says Bucs Punter, Riley Dixon. “And also for me to work out there and continue to better my career.” Dixon adds, “It’s important, especially being from the area and having a guy, not only to respect former players, but care about their inputs and their knowledge of the game.” He continues. “I always thought when I was a younger player that some of the best knowledge and coaching points I ever got were from guys who were still playing or who did previously played.” To Dixon, that one-on-one connection was all about everything. Dixon viewed Brown’s style as a true difference-maker, not only for him but for any former player who wishes to remain involved with the program.

But hospitality is only part of it. Brown’s culture—captured by his D.A.R.T. credo (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough)—already has rewarded him with a 10-win season, the most for a first-year coach since Paul Pasqualoni in 1991. When an NFL-type punter such as Dixon returns to work alongside current Syracuse specialists, he brings more than drills and tips. He brings experience, the sort of knowledge acquired only by being in the here and now, under the bright lights, with everything riding on it. Dixon himself recalls being a young player and learning as much as he could from guys who had come before him. Fran Brown understands this. He’s gone out of his way to get guys like Dixon, not so much to give them a pat on the back, but to put them to work.

He invites them to practices, encourages them to mentor, and even allows them to use the facilities to keep their skills current. “The way Fran Brown is running it and the way he’s bringing us back along is really encouraging and exciting for me.” He said. As a first step, Brown made clear that alumni are always welcome through the door. In contrast to previous administrations, they sometimes made ex-players feel like outsiders. The team’s on-field success parallels the renewed emphasis on character, community, and life beyond football preparation. Brown is also remaking recruiting, signing some of Syracuse’s strongest classes in more than two decades by valuing northeast talent and authenticity.

Rob Drummond spots a different setting

Dixon was not the only one singing praises about Brown. Rob Drummond, who used to bull his way through defenders as a Syracuse tailback before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, had words with the candor you only find in someone who’s watched a bunch of coaches come and go: “It’s not like Dino Babers,” Drummond said. “Where we felt ostracized. Fran has an open-door policy.” Drummond’s words meant a lot, particularly to guys who’d felt like misfits after their playing careers were over. They appreciated that. He recalls a year under Dino Babers when, as an NFL veteran, he felt nearly invisible—like the program had come and gone without regard for its history.

Under Babers, Syracuse football had its moments—most famously a 10-3 campaign in 2018 and consecutive bowl games in his last years. But to many of his former players, there was a feeling of remorse. Babers was lauded for his work ethic and dedication to student-athletes, and the university commonly emphasized his integrity and civic engagement. Drummond, currently a track and football coach at Jamesville-Dewitt High School, couldn’t keep the enthusiasm out of his voice about Brown’s influence. “Have you seen his recruiting?” he asked. I went to every spring practice last year and just watched him play.

“It’s a different setting. I sat there and I would tell players that would come up, and I would tell some of my friends across the country, it’s like Syracuse has evolved. It’s like Coach Mack when I played on steroids.” Under Fran Brown, there’s a new sense of identity and purpose. The coaches are more involved, the pace is quicker, and expectations are greater—not only for victories, but for the way players conduct themselves and represent the program. Drummond, who played for Coach Mac (Dick MacPherson), notices the same type of pride and discipline, but enhanced. He wasn’t merely speaking about winning and losing—although that’s part of it—but about the culture Brown is creating.