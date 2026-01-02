HC Pete Golding Shows Ole Miss Spirit With New Coaches For Sugar Bowl

Pete Golding left nothing to chance as Ole Miss made its first-ever CFP appearance count. After defeating Tulane, the Rebels now face Georgia in the CFP quarterfinal. But ahead of trying to knock off the Bulldogs and keep their national title hopes alive, Golding made a true leader’s move for the Sugar Bowl.

Probably, that’s why his new staff was present in New Orleans, Louisiana. Though they were just hired away from rival LSU, their presence could benefit the program in the future.

“Frank Wilson and Austin Thomas are in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl with Ole Miss,” reported Matt Moscona, Locked on LSU host.

While Golding remains fully focused on the Rebels’ CFP run, this move highlights his dedication not only to this season but also to the program’s future. The presence of the new staff will help them better understand the team they are set to lead in the 2026 season.

Regardless of the outcome, Wilson and Thomas will serve as Ole Miss’ running backs coach and general manager, respectively, after finishing this season. But the most intriguing fact is that both hires come with deep Louisiana roots and serious resumes.

Frank Wilson is famously known as the ‘King of New Orleans’ for his elite recruiting reach in the area. While he coached LSU recently against Houston in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl, he previously worked at Ole Miss from 2005 to 2007. With that background, he crossed sides to join the Rebels for the Sugar Bowl, bringing instant familiarity with both the region and the moment.

On the flip side, Thomas worked at both LSU and Ole Miss, understands the SEC landscape inside and out, and made history in 2016 as CFB’s first true general manager. Now, while experience meets strategy, Pete Golding’s Ole Miss is betting big on both.

Interestingly, their presence in a high-stakes game like this could help the new head coach evaluate and stack future talent. Although Golding’s leadership was already evident in Ole Miss’ dominant 41–10 first-round win over Tulane. But the head coach had shown his commitment to the Rebels even before that result.

Since taking over the Rebels in just 19 days, Golding has moved fast to change the message inside the Ole Miss locker room. This postseason, he insists, isn’t about him. It isn’t about Lane Kiffin either. It’s about the players. That tone feels different.

Under Kiffin, distractions often followed, especially as rumors swirled about interest from Florida and LSU. This time, the noise is gone, and Golding wants one thing clear: the moment belongs to the Rebels.

“I think this group is focused on the mission, not the man,” said Golding.

Now, only time will tell whether the Rebels can fulfill their mission. But Pete Golding has the ability to lead Ole Miss to brighter days ahead. Although he had zero head coaching experience, his 20 years of coaching experience, including stints at Ole Miss and Alabama, speak volumes.

Still, the rivalry with LSU and the ongoing staff poaching between the programs add another layer of intensity.

Is Lane Kiffin attending the Sugar Bowl?

Lane Kiffin’s Sugar Bowl plans turned into a storyline of their own. While reports conflicted, speculation grew.

On3 initially suggested the LSU head coach would attend Ole Miss’ CFP matchup with Georgia in New Orleans. While the idea raised eyebrows fast, the noise didn’t last long.

On3’s Chris Low reported that “several people at Ole Miss and LSU expect Kiffin to attend the Sugar Bowl,” even noting a possible appearance alongside Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

Sources also claimed Kiffin reached out to ESPN about joining the broadcast booth. While that idea never gained traction, less than 24 hours later, everything flipped. Instead of heading to the Superdome, Kiffin showed up courtside.

Even a video surfaced of him attending the LSU women’s basketball game against Kentucky.

WAFB’s Jacques Doucet confirmed it, writing, “Kiffin is expected to attend @LSUwbkb’s SEC opener… eager to see Kim Mulkey and her No. 5 Tigers.”

Although both games have the same start time, it was a clear choice, and likely came with fewer boos.