HC Ryan Day Loses Hope at Ohio State, Gives Locker Room a Clear Ultimatum

Ryan Day thought Ohio State was on the verge of greatness. USC exposed just how wrong he was. After the Buckeyes’ humiliating 30-18 loss, the head coach admitted his confidence in the team had taken a serious hit. Eleven penalties for 75 yards, sloppy execution, and repeated mental breakdowns turned a potential statement game into an embarrassing reality check.

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Day didn’t mince words, calling the team’s lack of discipline flat-out “ridiculous.”

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“I would have said going into the game, I thought we were very close. I didn’t come out of the game feeling that way, just being dead honest,” Ryan Day said during the press conference.

For a squad that just landed at No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, the margin for error is shrinking fast.

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And Day knows exactly how quickly playoff dreams can collapse. In 2023, Ohio State finished 11-1 but missed the four-team College Football Playoff after a crushing 30-24 loss to Michigan. The selection committee ranked the Buckeyes No. 7 in its final rankings, ending their national championship hopes.

Now, despite sitting at No. 12, Ohio State would be left out of the playoff bracket if the season ended today. Under the current projected bracket, Boise State would claim the fifth automatic qualifying spot, pushing the Buckeyes straight to the couch.

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Instead of sweeping the issues under the rug, Day delivered a clear warning to everyone inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center: fix the mistakes immediately or risk watching the season slip away. He stressed that his players and staff must quickly move past the USC loss rather than carry those frustrations into their next matchup.

And that next matchup is a massive one. The Buckeyes host the Oregon Ducks this coming Saturday, a team Day respects as a “very, very good” opponent. There is no time to dwell on a game where Ohio State failed to score a touchdown until the final 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

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“We can’t sit here and dwell on what’s gone on in the past,” Day warned. “We better learn from it pretty damn quick, though.”

The coaching staff reviewed the USC game film on Sunday and Monday, looking for answers before Oregon arrives in Columbus.

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But correcting those mistakes isn’t Day’s only challenge. With star quarterback Julian Sayin sidelined by an arm injury, true freshman Luke Fahey has been forced to lead the offense.

Fahey completed 21 of 38 passes against USC but received little help from a supporting cast that struggled with costly drops. Day emphasized that veteran players and coaches must do more to support their young quarterback.

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And his message extended beyond the locker room.

“When I talk about needing everybody to rally around the quarterback, that means the fans,” Day said.

Day urged Ohio State fans to create a hostile environment for Oregon, while acknowledging that his team must give them something to cheer for.

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The USC disaster has shaken Day’s confidence, but not his championship ambitions. With the Buckeyes outside the projected playoff field, another costly loss could be devastating. Now, Ohio State must prove it can respond when Oregon arrives in Columbus.