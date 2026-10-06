“He Arrived”: Pat McAfee’s Wife Reveals ESPN Host’s 16-Hour Battle for Family After Death Threats

Pat McAfee’s Instagram DMs are not a friendly place right now. Between College GameDay and Monday Night Football, most people would log off and go home. But according to his wife, Samantha, McAfee is not like most people.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At Disney World, the 2026 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party had the McAfee family buzzing. Samantha wanted to take their daughter Kenzie to the event, and upon hearing this, Pat ensured that he didn’t miss out on the magical moment with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“”College game day → Disney → MNF Businessman and family man,” the caption on Samantha’s latest Instagram story read. “I told him I wanted to take kenz to the NSSMHP and he said ‘I’ll fly in for like 16 hrs’ He arrived and took kenz on a night swim! Thank you for being the best dad & husband.”

In her stories, Samantha also spoke about how a lot of photos were taken from their outing over the weekend that would be out soon. Even Kenzie had a reaction to those pictures, calling them “soo cute” as per an earlier Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

In those stories, she also spoke about how Pat himself had a magical moment at the park that she’d never witnessed before. Her story spoke about how she was able to capture his excitement for a character.

This was quite the moment since she had never seen him be excited for any Disney character before, and as a result, she welcomed guesses from the audience for who they thought the character was.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, this isn’t the first McAfee trip to Disney World. Back in February 2026, Pat McAfee posted a video of Kenzie enjoying a hug from Winnie the Pooh in the dining area.

The timing of Pat’s latest appearance also comes at an interesting moment. On October 4, the host revealed hostile messages that he’d received for his on-air commentary about Notre Dame. The text itself highlighted how unhappy the viewer was and spelled out a threat to his life alongside another member on The Pat McAfee Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to break your fu—g jaw… Talk more s–t about Notre Dame,” a portion of the message read.

With the threat still fresh, coming in a day after the October 3 broadcast from Iowa City, McAfee’s decision shows the “family man” that he is committed to being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, the sports personality has received similar threats on other occasions as well, but that has not stopped him from continuing with his endeavors both on and off the air.

The threats may have followed McAfee into the weekend, but they did not keep him from making time for his family. With Monday Night Football waiting, his quick trip to Disney World gave him a few hours with Kenzie before returning to the spotlight.