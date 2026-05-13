“He Couldn’t Be…”: Eli Drinkwitz Breaks Silence on Ahmad Hardy’s Missouri Future After Hospital Release

On Sunday, Missouri’s ace running back, Ahmad Hardy, went out for a concert at the Kamikaze Biker Club in Laurel, Mississippi. However, what was supposed to be an enjoyable outing turned into a shocking development. According to reports, Hardy was shot at his “upper leg” at around 2 in the morning. As per the Laurel Police Department’s report, he was a passenger in a vehicle and an “innocent bystander” when the gunfire started, injuring him.

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Missouri’s #29 was quickly rushed to Forrest General Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Though he is now discharged from the hospital, he still has a long recovery road ahead. Because of it, Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz isn’t sure of his 2026 status.

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“With elite athletes, getting back healthy and getting back to elite status is always a little bit tricky,” Eli Drinkwitz said on May 13. “In some of these situations, there is an opportunity that he could be back this year. There’s an opportunity that he couldn’t be back this year. So we won’t know those answers for a few weeks. But he’s got the full support of MU healthcare, and he’s got the full support of our team that continues to help him recover and work it day by day.”

Hardy has been a prolific running back since joining ULM in 2024. There, he earned 2024 Freshman All-American honors and won the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year award after recording 1,351 yards. His performances drew the attention of in-state Missouri. Last year, he torched SEC defenses, totaling 1,649 rushing yards. Graded as a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, his injury now changes everything. However, Hardy is adamant about returning.

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“He plans to head to Missouri’s campus immediately to begin rehabbing with the goal of playing this year,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported after Hardy was discharged from the hospital and began his rehab. Although Eli Drinkwitz hasn’t provided details about the extent of Ahmad Hardy’s injury. The good news is that he’s recovering well now.

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“I can tell you Ahmd Hardy has been discharged from the hospital,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s back in MU, and he’s working on a recovery. The timetable for that recovery is not determined. You know, we’ll take it day by day. He will get back to health.” Despite the uncertainty in Drinkwitz’s words, Hardy has thrived on adversity throughout his career. That grit and unrelenting desire to prove everyone wrong were the reasons he went from a zero-star recruit to becoming a national sensation.

“Every time I step on the field, I’m thinking I’ve got to prove something,” Hardy said about his college journey to Missouri to CBS Sports. “I do have something to prove. I honestly feel like that.” A native of Oma, Mississippi, Hardy grew up with modest resources, hoping for a better life someday, while growing up in a two-bedroom trailer with his three siblings. Money was always scarce, but his single mother did everything to provide for the family.

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The neighborhood in which Hardy and his family grew up wasn’t perfect and had its own issues. To keep her children away from those issues, his mother, Adriaune Broomfield, enrolled them in school extracurricular activities, primarily sports. Broomfield’s bid to keep her children out of trouble kindled a love for football in Hardy.

“We didn’t have much, but she made her way,” Hardy said about his mother. “She taught me how to never give up. Whatever I put my mind to, I can do it, and whatever I do, be the best at it.”

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The teaching Hardy learned from his mother, and the football skills his mentor and “God Dad,” Dexter Sutton, taught him, helped him become a standout athlete. So much so that he became a superstar at Lawrence County High School, rushing for 2,442 yards as a senior. Sadly, that wasn’t enough for FBS teams to take notice either.

Ahmad Hardy will follow the same philosophy he has followed throughout his journey

In recruiting circles, Ahmad Hardy was a zero-star recruit and did not attract attention from head coaches at ‘Power-4’ FBS programs. He was hardly relevant in recruiting circles, and those high school yards had little value. Because of that low-profile interest, Hardy received just one FBS scholarship offer from Louisiana-Monroe, and he chose the program, vowing to prove everyone wrong.

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“I begged them to give him a shot,” Hardy’s coach at Lawrence Country High said about his efforts in making FBS programs notice his talent. “But it was what it was. It was always, ‘He’s on the radar. We’re looking at him. We’re evaluating him…It’s not glamorous. It’s not flashy. And I think a lot of the spread teams, they kind of stayed away because I don’t know if they realized if he could close the learning curve and learn their offense.”

Arriving at Louisiana Monroe, Hardy kept his head down, worked hard, and started lighting up practices. He was always a workhorse and even in high school managed to play football and work at McDonald’s (from age 15) until he enrolled in college. He only asked off for the Friday football games and believed in his football skills to pay off in the future. That hard work has taken him to two stellar seasons in college football, with a first-round promise, something atypical for RBs. As for his recovery journey?

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He will probably hold the same belief he had when no FBS programs were willing to bank on him. “I felt underrated, but I also felt like everything happened for a reason. I just put my head down and worked, trying to get to the top,” Hardy said. Trying to ‘Get on Top,’ those will be the keywords as he makes a roaring comeback in three and a half months before the start of the season.