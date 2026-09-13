“He Did That”: ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Confirms Arch Manning Took Texas Great’s Advice to Take Down Ohio State

For three quarters, Arch Manning looked like he was heading toward another painful night against Ohio State. Texas trailed 23-3, its offense had struggled to move the ball, and the Buckeyes appeared to have control of the rematch. Then Manning started playing with a different level of freedom.

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ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge revealed after the game that Manning had gone to former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy for advice following last season’s loss to Florida. The message Manning took from that conversation was simple: “let it rip.” Rutledge said it felt like Manning finally did exactly that when Texas needed him most.

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Arch Manning began to take control even when the box score did not fully reflect it. His interception came after a Texas receiver deflected the ball, and he also delivered a well-placed end-zone throw to Ryan Wingo that Wingo could not secure for a touchdown. Wingo later responded with a 3-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter, beginning Texas’ rally. As the Longhorns found more rhythm offensively and their running game became more effective, Manning helped drive the comeback.

Texas scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and erased a 20-point deficit, beating No. 1 Ohio State 24-23. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback against a No. 1 team in AP history. Manning finished with 196 passing yards and a touchdown, completing 11 of his final 15 throws. The final numbers do not fully explain what changed

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Texas had 195 passing yards and 336 total yards for the night, while Ohio State finished with 372 total yards. The Buckeyes also held the Longhorns to three points through three quarters. Yet Texas kept throwing when the game was slipping away, and Manning eventually found enough answers to keep the offense alive. One of those answers came on fourth down.

Facing fourth-and-6 from his own 32-yard line in the fourth quarter, Manning found Emmett Mosley for a first down. The play kept the drive alive and helped Texas continue a comeback that had looked almost impossible minutes earlier. Steve Sarkisian repeatedly chose aggression over safer options. That fits with the advice McCoy had apparently given Manning.

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The former Texas star knows what it feels like to carry the weight of that QB1 job. McCoy played at Texas from 2006 through 2009, became the program’s career leader in passing yards and touchdowns, and finished his college career with a national championship appearance. He also understands what happens when a young quarterback starts playing cautiously.

McCoy had previously spoken about Manning’s opportunity at Texas and urged him not to put too much pressure on himself. He wanted Manning to trust the opportunity and play rather than spend the game worrying about expectations.

Arch Manning needed that reminder last year.

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His 2025 season already carried enormous expectations because he was replacing Quinn Ewers and stepping into the Texas job with the Manning name attached to him. Then Ohio State immediately exposed some of his struggles. He had only 26 passing yards by halftime. The Florida game later showed another version of the same problem.

Texas lost 29-21 in Gainesville despite Florida entering the game at 1-3. Manning threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions. Florida sacked him six times, and Texas managed only 52 rushing yards. The Longhorns also committed costly penalties and made mistakes on special teams. But now, the same team has scripted history.

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The result is the biggest comeback of Arch’s young career and a win that erased two years of frustration against Ohio State. Texas lost to Ryan Day’s team in Week 1 last year and in the 2024 playoff semifinal. This time, Manning got the last word.