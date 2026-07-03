“He Has a Trust Fund”: Deion Sanders Puts Son Shedeur on Awkward Spot to End Sibling Spat

A short fishing invite turned into a lighthearted family moment for the Sanders household. But it also showed how the relationship between Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, his son Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi really works.

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During a FaceTime call posted on Well of Media’s July 3 Vlog, Deion asked Shelomi, “Why do you argue with your brother like that all the time?” Shelomi quickly defended herself. “I didn’t even argue with him. I was trying to ask a simple, nice question nicely, and he wanted to get his pa-ties in a bunch and have an attitude.”

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The exchange sounds familiar to anyone with siblings. There was teasing. There was annoyance. There was also affection hidden underneath it. Coach Prime tried to move the conversation elsewhere. He invited his daughter to come fishing with him at his sprawling Texas ranch. “You need to come and fish here, baby. They’re going crazy right now,” Coach Prime said.

Deion often uses humor or a distraction to cool things down instead of turning family disagreements into serious battles. But then came Shedeur’s response from the background. “She’s going to call me about fishing somewhere. Y’all, if you ain’t going to practice here, I ain’t got to talk to you,” the Browns’ QB said.

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Shelomi asked, “What did he say?” Deion Sanders stepped in as the peacemaker. “He said he loves you dearly and truly. He said he has a trust fund for you.” The line instantly became the punchline of the conversation. Still, it revealed plenty about the Sanders family dynamic.

Shedeur and Shelomi have always had a playful relationship. The two regularly appear in videos joking with one another and exchanging light shots. When Shelomi graduated from Alabama A&M earlier this year, Shedeur publicly celebrated the achievement and supported his younger sister’s milestone.

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That support has existed even while their careers moved in different directions. Shedeur became one of college football’s biggest stars and later reached the NFL. Shelomi attended multiple schools while searching for the right basketball fit, moving from Jackson State to Colorado, then to Alabama A&M, and finally to Colorado State. In truth, though, Sibling rivalry exists in almost every competitive family. The Sanders family simply experiences it with cameras around.

Deion Sanders’ parenting style has always been unusually public and brutally honest. He pushes his sons hard in football while encouraging his daughters to become independent. He has repeatedly said he wants his children to build their own identities rather than live off the Sanders name. Accountability is a major rule inside the family.

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That philosophy appeared when Shelomi entered the transfer portal without having another school lined up. Deion openly criticized the decision before eventually supporting her move once she chose her own path. Later, he surprised her at games and publicly celebrated her success at Alabama A&M. As for his wealth, Deion has never hidden the fact that his children will benefit from what he built during a Hall of Fame football career.

Estimates place Deion’s net worth around $60 million, while his current Colorado contract alone is worth more than $54 million over five years. His business ventures and endorsements add millions more. The “trust fund” joke was likely Deion poking fun at Shedeur’s growing wealth and endorsement earnings.