“He Is the Villain”: Joe Burrow’s Ex-WR Teammate Says It’s Time for Lane Kiffin’s LSU to Accept Blunt Reality

When Justin Jefferson was catching touchdown passes from Joe Burrow during LSU’s legendary 2019 title run, the Tigers were the darlings of college football. But with Lane Kiffin now running the show in Baton Rouge, the mood has completely flipped. Kiffin left Ole Miss mid-playoff run, brought administrative heat from the SEC over transfer portal moves, and stepped right into his favorite role: the ultimate villain.

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Speaking on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson made it clear that LSU shouldn’t hide from the noise. In his eyes, the Tigers spent years playing the good guys, but under Kiffin, leaning into that heel energy is exactly what the program needs.

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“I’m not mad at it [the villain tag], honestly,” Jefferson said. “That’s Lane, though. Anybody that knows Lane and knows how he carries himself, he is the villain, and that’s how he’s always been. I feel like it’s about time. We’re always the good guys. We’re always the guys that, you know, does everything right. I feel like it’s time for the bad guys to come out and show the guys what’s really up.”

Kiffin’s mid-playoff departure sparked a bitter feud with Ole Miss and set the tone for his villain persona at LSU. In recent days, after the NCAA ruling approved former NFL players a fifth year of college eligibility, he was also embroiled in a fight with the SEC over adding ex-NFL players Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright to the program’s roster.

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Kiffin himself hasn’t shied away from owning it. He has even installed signs in the Tigers’ locker room that read, “If you want to win at the highest level, you have to become a villain in someone else’s story.”

Kiffin’s fight with the SEC is proof of it. However, after the conference sued LSU and threatened fines and suspension over the former NFL player’s inclusion, Kiffin backed off and left Harris and Wright off the roster chart for the season opener against Clemson.

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“Sometimes the difference between the hero and the villain isn’t very far apart. A lot of times people want you to apologize when you’re chasing greatness…,” Kiffin said, according to The Pat McAfee Show. “Our players and fans know that we’re doing what’s best for our program.”

For LSU, owning this villain identity is more than just locker-room motivational talk. In modern college football, an unapologetic, high-stakes brand grabs the national spotlight, keeping top recruits glued to Baton Rouge and giving players a fierce us-against-the-world edge every Saturday. Taking on the heel persona gives the program a sharp, defiant edge that demands attention every single week.

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Jefferson points to LSU’s three titles and talented roster. Under Kiffin, he says, the program has no reason to apologize.

“They have a good chance to,” Jefferson said. “Obviously, it’s the first time: new quarterback, new receivers, pretty much new defense. So it’s the first time these guys are really coming together and building that team chemistry and that team bond. They put up 50, the first showcase. It’s only going to get better and better throughout the year it goes on. So I’m excited for them. I’m excited for what I’ve seen. Hopefully they bring it every single week, just like we got to.”

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LSU backed that optimism with a 51-10 win over Clemson in Week 1 game and the Tigers are set to play against Louisiana Tech in Week 2. The real test comes September 19, when Kiffin faces Ole Miss for the first time since his departure, which is already one of the season’s most anticipated matchups.