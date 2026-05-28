“He Lied on Me”: Shilo Sanders’ Bankruptcy Case Aggravates Because of Father Deion Sanders

Shilo Sanders’ 2015 incident refuses to fade away. Now, it’s become very personal. John Darjean says the case stopped being only about money once Deion Sanders publicly humiliated him. Now, the former security guard is making it clear that there’s no more room for relenting.

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“I wanted everything-plus after he lied on me on TMZ,” John Darjean said of Deion Sanders, per a USA Today report.

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According to him, this case could’ve been resolved years ago, before the lawsuits escalated, before the bankruptcy court, before the accusations turned into permanent bitterness. He says he would’ve accepted far less than the $11.89 million judgment he eventually won against Shilo Sanders in Texas civil court. But then Deion Sanders went public.

Back in 2016, TMZ released partial footage from the 2015 school incident involving a then-15-year-old Shilo Sanders and John Darjean, the then security guard at the school. Alongside the video came comments from Deion Sanders calling Darjean a “real-life grifter” and accusing him of using “unnecessary force to secure my son’s cellphone.”

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That incident changed whatever sentiment there was before it. John Darjean says Deion Sanders initially supported his version of events behind closed doors. Four days after the TMZ report dropped, he filed suit against the Sanders family. And from there, there was no more negotiating.

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“I would have taken something,” Darjean told USA Today. “I was thinking Deion was man enough to say, ‘Hey, here’s $200,000. I know my son messed your neck up. You’re damaged.’”

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But now, after years of lawsuits, the case is headed to a bankruptcy trial on August 31. Shilo Sanders is trying to escape the debt through bankruptcy court and move on with his life. Darjean, meanwhile, wants every dollar the court awarded him.

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“Later on down the line, after he defamed my name, I wanted $100 million because I was that pissed off,” Darjean said.

The incident happened back in 2015 when Darjean tried to take away Shilo Sanders’ phone at school because he was causing trouble in class. Darjean said Shilo hit him near the neck with his elbow, leaving him with permanent nerve damage and other health problems.

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Years later, a Texas court ordered Shilo Sanders to pay Darjean $11.89 million after he failed to appear at trial in 2022. The amount included money for future medical treatment, physical damage, and the loss of the ability to earn income. But Shilo Sanders’ attorneys have continued fighting the claims.

“They don’t want the truth to come out, and they’re trying to spin it that I was already injured and he didn’t really do this,” he told USA Today back in 2024. “It’s a lie. Not one person came and testified on Deion Sanders’ and Shilo Sanders’ behalf. Not one person. And so now they’re trying to get it thrown out in bankruptcy, and I don’t believe that’s gonna happen.”

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Now, Darjean is even describing Deion Sanders as “arrogant,” saying, “He will cut his own damn head off before he loses.”

Those choices of words reveal how emotionally charged this battle has become behind the scenes. And looming over all of it is the question that has fueled this thing for years. What exactly was Deion Sanders’ role in shaping the narrative surrounding the incident?

What is Deion Sanders’ role in Shilo Sanders’ case?

According to court records and Darjean’s account, Deion Sanders is involved in three major areas. An early investigative interview, the handling of security footage, and the public framing of the incident afterward.

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Imago Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Per USA Today’s 2024 report, twelve days after the 2015 altercation, Deion Sanders spoke with a Texas child protective services investigator examining the situation. According to the investigator’s report, Deion said Darjean handled the situation appropriately after Shilo became disruptive at school.

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“Mr. Sanders stated that Shilo reportedly struck Mr. Darjean in the chest and began resisting away from Mr. Darjean,” the report stated. “Mr. Sanders stated that Mr. Darjean was required to restrain Shilo.”

“Deion was adamant I didn’t do anything wrong,” Darjean said. “But then he changed his story.”

But later, Deion Sanders publicly defended his son and portrayed Darjean as the aggressor after TMZ published partial footage from the incident. He later testified that he could not truly know what happened because he wasn’t physically present during the altercation. Then came the security footage controversy, where he acknowledged obtaining surveillance footage through unofficial channels.

“Someone slipped and gave it − not slipped, but they manipulated and gave us the video,” he said. “That’s how we got our hands on the video. It’s not like the school provided the video for us.”

Darjean believes important footage supporting his side of the story later disappeared or was erased. The footage eventually shown publicly only captured fragments of the altercation. Now, with the August 31 bankruptcy trial approaching, Shilo Sanders’ attorneys are reportedly attempting to limit what evidence can be introduced in court through pretrial motions. The bottom line is, after ten years, neither side is anywhere close to backing down.