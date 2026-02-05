“He Stinks”: Joey McGuire Catches Heat for Squandering $2.3M Worth of Texas Tech NIL

Texas Tech assembled one of the most expensive transfer classes in the country this past cycle while reinforcing its status as one of the top NIL spenders in college football. Its aggressive NIL strategy signals an intent to turn Lubbock into a legitimate football powerhouse, a vision strongly pushed by head coach Joey McGuire. However, not everyone agrees, as the program just got bashed for the dumbest use of NIL on a five-star commit.
On3 surveyed 13 Power Four GMs and NIL personnel to understand the NIL recruiting cycle: which programs spent the most, which recruits commanded the jaw-dropping deals, and which staffs believe they’re using their money smarter than the competition.
When asked if there were any players significantly overpaid in the cycle, seven responses came back with Texas Tech five-star OT commit Felix Ojo. The Red Raiders signed him to a three-year, $2.3 million revenue-sharing deal with the school, which pays Ojo $775,000 annually. His deal also has the potential for a significant increase based on how things turn out with NIL moving forward.
Ojo’s NIL deal could be justified, given that he was rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and held offers from over 50 schools before committing to Texas Tech on the Fourth of July. After all, he has plug-and-play potential at offensive tackle if he can expand his 6-foot-6, 275-pound frame. However, SEC general managers reveal a whole different story. One SEC general manager stated that most of the top-ranked players aren’t good, while the other stated he is overrated and stinks.
“Felix Ojo,” an SEC general manager said. “Texas Tech paid for measurables over tape. Every year, we get hit on by high-ranked guys who aren’t good. If Jackson Cantwell actually got $5 million over three years, that’s a big risk.”
“Ojo is overrated,” another SEC general manager said. “When I arrived here, we were recruiting him. I put on his tape and immediately took it off him. He stinks.”
Despite discrepancies, the Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge standout remains one of the top-earning prospects of the 2026 class. This underscores Texas Tech’s rise as a major recruitment force, leveraging NIL resources that only a few programs could match. However, if McGuire and the Red Raiders could help translate the NIL investment into production, it would be the biggest win for the school.
Further, the 17-year-old is not only the first blue-chip commitment in Texas Tech’s 2026 class, but he also ranks as the highest-rated pledge in program history. He surpasses former five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson, who rejoined the Red Raiders in April after a short stint at Texas A&M.
While Felix Ojo’s $2.3 million NIL has become a debate, the Red Raiders landed one of the notable NIL deals this offseason.
Brendan Sorsby’s hefty NIL deal
With quarterback Behren Morton having exhausted his eligibility, the Red Raiders entered the transfer portal in search of a talented and experienced signal caller. And McGuire didn’t hesitate to go for the best, landing Brendan Sorsby with a hefty NIL deal.
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Texas Tech signed him to an NIL deal in the $5 million range to land the top quarterback in the portal. Texas Tech booster and board member Cody Campbell later revealed that the signing wasn’t cheap, breaking down the decision to bring Sorsby to Lubbock.
“Well, he wasn’t cheap,” Campbell said. “It’s interesting in the portal, and I’ve been pretty directly involved with now three portal cycles, and there is a supply and demand factor at each position. For instance, this year, there are a lot of receivers in the portal.
So, receivers didn’t bring as much money as even offensive linemen in some cases because there weren’t as many offensive linemen. This year, there were only a few elite quarterbacks that were available. So, if you want one, if you want to compete at the very highest level as Texas Tech does, you have to lean in, and you have to spend the money to get them.”
Sorsby was the top QB prospect in the portal class and recorded 2,800 passing yards for 27 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He was also a dual threat who rushed for 580 yards and added another nine touchdowns.
Now, for a program investing this heavily, results will ultimately determine whether this gamble was bold leadership or a costly misstep.
