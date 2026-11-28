Ryan Coleman-Williams has spent plenty of time hearing about what went wrong on the football field. Before Alabama’s Iron Bowl against Auburn on November 28, Holly Rowe chose to talk about something that will stay with him long after his final snap.

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The ESPN reporter revealed that the receiver is set to graduate in December, completing his psychology degree in just two and a half years while carrying a 3.8 GPA. She also suggested the game could be his last at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

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Rowe shared the news during the pregame broadcast, taking a moment to recognize the Alabama receiver before the rivalry game began. She said Coleman-Williams could be heading to the NFL after the season.

“Ryan is graduating in two weeks. He will graduate from Alabama in two and a half years with a 3.8 GPA in psychology,” Rowe said. “I just wanted to give a huge shout- out to Ryan Coleman Williams.”

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Ryan Williams arrived at Alabama with enormous expectations. His freshman season in 2024 brought 48 catches for 865 yards and 10 touchdowns. He became one of the most talked-about young receivers in college football, with his performance against Georgia among the moments that helped build that reputation.

The following season, though, was harder. Drops became a recurring problem, and his production fell to 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns. The struggles drew criticism from Bama fans who had expected him to build on his impressive debut.

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He did not avoid the subject when asked about it. At SEC Media Days in July, Coleman-Williams acknowledged the problem and said he was taking responsibility for the drops.

“Taking all the responsibility head-on from last year with the drops,” he told AL.com. He also discussed working to become a more complete receiver, including improving his blocking.

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Amid that, Ryan also made changes away from the field. He added his mother’s surname, Coleman, to his name and switched from No. 2 to No. 1, the number he wore at Saraland High School.

There has been a noticeable response on the field in 2026. Through Alabama’s first 11 games, Coleman-Williams has recorded 34 receptions for 509 yards and five receiving touchdowns, despite missing two games due to a midseason knee procedure.

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He has also contributed as a punt returner, gaining 128 yards on 12 returns. Moreover, his 130-yard performance against East Carolina in the season opener and 98 yards against South Carolina showed the kind of production Alabama had been hoping to see from him.

On top of that on-field brilliance, his academic progress has been just as striking. Ryan told reporters at SEC Media Days that he expects to receive his degree in December. He said the achievement was exciting, while making clear that he was focused on the season before deciding what came next.

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“After that, like you said, there will be decisions to be made,” he said when asked about his NFL future.

Rowe, though, expects him to turn professional, but Coleman-Williams has not publicly confirmed that he will enter the NFL Draft. Still, his academic achievements were the headline for the ESPN sideline reporter.

One more Iron Bowl, perhaps

Alabama enters the Auburn game at 9-2 and ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. A victory would strengthen the Crimson Tide’s postseason position, while locking up a No. 5 to 8 seed could give Coleman-Williams another chance to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

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“This could be his last game unless they host a playoff game,” Holly Rowe said about Coleman-Williams. “Not only has he done it on the field; he’s suffered a lot of criticism, and he is getting his degree in two and a half years. So much love to Ryan; just what a special young man.”

Rowe’s message gave the receiver a moment that the usual pregame talk rarely makes room for. The discussion around him has often centered on dropped passes, production, and whether he could meet the expectations that arrived so early in his college career.

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This time, Rowe made sure viewers heard about the work he had put in away from football, too.

At 19, Coleman-Williams is close to finishing a four-year degree in less than three years, with a reported 3.8 GPA. That alone is a phenomenal task. Whatever he decides about the NFL, that achievement will be waiting for him when the season ends.