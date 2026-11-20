Jeremiah Smith’s season has turned into a frustrating mess since Julian Sayin fractured his elbow against Indiana. Ohio State’s offense has struggled, and its biggest offensive weapon has been left dealing with the consequences. But Ryan Day isn’t buying the idea that his superstar receiver is losing patience or checking out. Despite the offensive chaos, Day insists JJ hasn’t let his frustration get the better of him.

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“He understands what’s going on and the situation, and it’s not ideal, but he just keeps coming to work every day and stays positive with the guys,” Ryan Day said, via Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope.

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Jeremiah Smith hasn’t been handed the easiest circumstances, but he’s still showing up like the leader he is. Through 10 games, he had recorded 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was tied for second nationally in receptions, ranked second in receiving yards, and shared the FBS lead in touchdown catches.

But after Julian Sayin went down, Ohio State turned to freshman Luke Fahey. That’s a difficult adjustment for any offense, especially one built around getting the ball to a receiver who can change a game with one touch.

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The problems became obvious during consecutive losses to USC and Oregon. Jeremiah Smith struggled to get consistent opportunities against opposing defenses, and his frustration was visible. He wasn’t hiding his emotions, either.

That opened the door to questions about how he was handling the team’s difficult stretch. When you’re Ohio State’s biggest offensive weapon, people expect you to produce. A struggling offense only makes the pressure worse.

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Ryan Day’s remarks painted a different picture, though. Jeremiah Smith might not be happy with how things are going, but the coaches see a player still putting in the work and keeping his frustration from becoming a locker-room problem.

Ohio State finally got a little breathing room against Northwestern. The Buckeyes won 28-19, snapping their losing streak and giving everyone something to feel better about. One noticeable difference was the attention Jeremiah Smith received in the passing game. The Buckeyes targeted him 17 times. That was not a coincidence. Getting the football into JJ’s hands was an obvious priority, and the offense looked more comfortable involving its best playmaker.

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There is still plenty at stake individually. Jeremiah Smith has already rewritten major receiving records at Ohio State and recently surpassed the Big Ten’s career receiving-yardage mark. He remains in contention for the Biletnikoff Award, while his production has kept him in the Heisman discussion. But his future in Columbus remains another conversation.

Jeremiah Smith has one season of eligibility remaining after arriving in 2024. Following the Northwestern game, he was asked about an exchange with Ryan Day after scoring a touchdown. The reporter even tried to steer the conversation toward a possible return in 2027.

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“We’ll see,” he responded.

That’s hardly a commitment, and the NFL remains a very real possibility. Ohio State would obviously love to have him back, especially with Julian Sayin still having two years of eligibility remaining. A healthy Sayin throwing to Jeremiah Smith again would give the Buckeyes a pretty appealing foundation for another season.

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For now, Ryan Day’s message is less about next year and more about what Jeremiah Smith is doing right now. The receiver has every reason to be frustrated. His season took an unexpected turn, his Heisman hopes have become more complicated, and the team has struggled without its starting QB. But he’s not giving up on anybody.

Ohio State needs more performances like the one against Northwestern if it wants to salvage its season. Jeremiah Smith, meanwhile, hasn’t walked away from the fight. Whatever happens after this season, that is the response Ryan Day wants from his biggest star.