“He Was a Mess”: Ryan Day Takes Public Jab at Caleb Downs’ Alabama Days Under Nick Saban

Nobody walks into a set with Nick Saban sitting two feet away and takes a swing at his program, except Ryan Day, especially when the subject turned to Caleb Downs, who’s arguably the top safety in the 2026 class. He praised the 21-year-old Ohio State star but also dropped a playful jab at Alabama on ESPN College GameDay.

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“I think the first thing that surprised me when Caleb came to Ohio State is that he was a mess,” Ryan Day said. “I don’t know what they were doing at Alabama.”

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Here’s the thing. Caleb Downs always had it in him. After all, he’s the son of former NFL RB Gary Downs. So even when he stepped in as a freshman at Alabama in 2023, he was already the main player on defense. He had 107 total tackles, 70 solo, two picks, and a forced fumble. He even won SEC Freshman of the Year under Nick Saban’s system. That’s not a “mess.”

But Ryan Day wasn’t talking production. He was talking about polish and Nick Saban admitted his comment isn’t surprising. The Buckeyes’ head coach doubled down with a little more context and a lot more respect.

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“It took us a while to get him going,” he said. “I don’t know what was going on. I will say this… I feel like he was probably the most NFL-ready as an underclassman that I had ever been around.”

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And once Ohio State figured out how to use him, things flipped, and he exploded. By 2024 and 2025, Caleb Downs was a unanimous All-American with a Jim Thorpe Award. He was also a Lott Trophy recipient and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The biggest shift came midway through his first season in Columbus, when Ryan Day stopped treating his position like a label.

“I think the best thing that he does is he makes everybody on the field better,” Day added. “And that first year that he was with us, I thought the second half of the season, we put him in a place to be successful, to be more of an impact on the game. I think that’s going to be important wherever he goes and whatever team takes him.”

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Under Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes turned Caleb Downs into a chess piece. Under Matt Patricia, they refined it. And through it all, safeties coach Matt Guerrieri kept the engine running. Even Nick Saban admitted as much.

“I thought if he’d gone to the draft as a freshman, he might’ve been the first safety taken,” he said. “He’s improved tremendously… They did a great job using him the way he should be used.”

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But just when the hype starts to feel overwhelming, Caleb Downs pulls it back to something simple. Just when the hype starts to feel overwhelming, Caleb Downs pulls it back to something simple. Speaking on Football 301 with Nate Tice, Downs didn’t sound like someone trying to survive the strangest phase of his football life.

Caleb Downs is built for the chaos of the NFL

“It’s an awkward phase because it’s your first time not being on a team,” Caleb Downs admitted. “You don’t know what you’re doing. You don’t know who you’re going to play for or where you’re going to live.”

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That uncertainty eats prospects alive, but as Downs said, the biggest thing is to find a routine. And his mindset is why the team trusts him, because on the field, that mindset manifests in one simple goal: find the football.

“I just want to be around the ball,” he said. “Wherever the ball is, I’m going to just try to be there… I’ve played in three completely different systems. I feel like that’s a positive for me because it shows that I’m very versatile. You can play in any situation and make it work for you.”

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And that’s why Ryan Day could call him a “mess” and still mean it as a compliment in disguise. And come draft night, whichever team bets on that combination isn’t just getting a safety. They’re getting a problem solver.