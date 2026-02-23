“He Was Always Committed to Staying”: OSU AD Announces Brand-New Contract for Ryan Day Assistant

December 06, 2025: Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_330 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

December 06, 2025: Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_330 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Ohio State fans may have some doubts about the offensive coaches, but they will heave a sigh of relief when it comes to the defense. Easily one of the biggest strengths of the Buckeyes’ 2025 campaign, OSU will now formally get to see a repeat of it in the 2026 season and onward.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Matt Patricia has officially signed a new contract with the Buckeyes, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The new deal, whose terms are not yet public, replaces a prior agreement that paid him $2.5 million and underscores the university’s commitment to keeping the architect of the nation’s top-ranked defense last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was always committed to staying here,” Bjork told the publication. “I know his family loves it. His kids have fit in well. We just kept a constant dialogue before we got to an agreement with him.”

Patricia was phenomenal in his first year with the Buckeyes. They lead the country in passing defense and scoring defense, allowing only 129.7 yards through the air and 9.3 points per game. His system elevated players across the board, helping turn safety Caleb Downs into an even bigger national star while unlocking the potential of defenders like Arvelle Reese and Sonny Styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented defensive coordinator impressed fans in the season opener against Texas. Patricia ran a complex defense that changed between pre- and post-snaps. Arch Manning couldn’t find an answer throughout the game. And that continued all year against some top offenses. Even though the Buckeyes lost the B1G Championship game, the defense allowed only 13 points, and the loss was more about the other side of the ball. A similar thing happened in their loss to Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

His scheme, which featured complex coverage disguises and exploited the versatility of his players, became the signature of Ohio State’s dynamic defense. Remarkably, Patricia installed his complex defense in just one season—a feat that took his predecessor three years.

Patricia’s success at Columbus was no doubt attracting interest from NFL teams. He was only in his first year of coaching college ball, but the league still reached out to him. Fans feared that Patricia would leave. Bjork also confirmed that there were “touch and go” moments with Patricia’s return, but OSU won out at the end. Patricia was linked to the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator role, as well as that in Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Bjork is still aware that the NFL could still come calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross Bjork on Matt Patricia’s chances of leaving for the NFL

Matt Patricia spent 19 years in the NFL. He is more connected to the league than he is to college football. The stakes are higher there, and the pay is better. Ohio State may be among the big players in college football, but Ross Bjork thought they could still lose Patricia to another job anytime.

“He’s going to get phone calls from head coaches or owners, both head coach potential, but also defensive coordinator potential,” he told The Columbus Dispatch. “And you’re just like, ‘OK, is this the one that he could look at?’”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Patricia seems to have found a deep connection with Ohio State football and has built some strong relationships. Bjork says the bond he shares with the program has OSU confident in Patricia’s future.

“The good thing about it is him and Coach Day have such a great relationship,” the AD said. “I’ve formed a good relationship with Matt. There’s constant communication, constant dialogue. If there was outreach, he’d let us know.”

Bjork also said that Patricia never really gave the NFL’s offers much importance. It’s a clear sign he’s locked in on improving Ohio State’s defense for the foreseeable future. The road ahead is difficult, given the massive loss in production on the defense.