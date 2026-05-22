“He Was Peeing Blood”: Deion Sanders Recalls Son Shilo’s Scary Health Situation

For most of his career, Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo, lived in the shadow of his brother and father. When in college, he was one of the loudest leaders in the locker room. The cameras, though, never quite recognized his stature. That didn’t stop Shilo from showing his brilliance. Sometimes it took a heavy toll on his body.

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“It was like three of those that game, and I made one tackle. I made one tackle, and I fell. I fell on the ground, and it was towards the end of the game, and it messed up my liver. I had to pee blood after that.” Shilo Sanders recounted his experiences while appearing with his father on the ‘BiggDoggChico‘ podcast. Deion Sanders, hearing the whole ordeal, recounted the incident himself to Shilo’s surprise.

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“He did,” Deion Sanders said. “He was peeing blood on the plane. I was like, ‘Oh Lord Jesus.’ Remember that one? That was a nice little beat down there. I got pictures of you in your uniform in my room, son. I still love it. Those were good times.”

Shilo’s journey started at the University of South Carolina, where he played two seasons before transferring to Jackson State to play for his father. Later, he followed Coach Prime again to Colorado, and many people assumed his path was easy because of his last name. In reality, though, Shilo constantly had to prove he belonged.

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In Colorado, he became one of the leaders of the defense. He finished the 2024 season with 70 tackles and four forced fumbles, leading the team in both categories while earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors. Despite the performance, however, national attention for him was still slim, as Travis Hunter’s Heisman run took over the headlines. Few remember that Shilo was always there, grinding those tackles and making life hard for offenses.

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That’s what he did against Oregon in 2023. Despite a brutal loss to Dan Lanning’s Ducks, Shilo gave his all, notched 7 tackles (6 solo), and even with a liver injury, played through it. It was a significant injury, not a minor bruise hidden under tape. He later needed hospital attention because of internal injuries. That moment showed something important about Shilo. Even while hurt badly enough to pee blood, he kept playing, while other players would quietly step away or protect themselves. That same toughness appeared again in 2024.

“The attitude that Shilo brings in the secondary when he’s on the field, off the field, you’ve seen it in the UCLA game; when he’s off the field, things go crazy,” Deion Sanders said in 2024. “The thing about this young man is he never complains. He [doesn’t] point the finger. And he’s had four different coordinators in four years. And that’s because we always want to up it.”

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During Colorado’s game against Nebraska, Shilo suffered a broken forearm while making a tackle. He left the game and later underwent surgery. Injuries had already piled up on Colorado’s roster, but losing Shilo was different because he was the emotional engine of the defense. Many players struggle mentally after injuries like that, especially defensive backs whose game depends on confidence and physical aggression. But Shilo rushed back to the field.

Shilo Sanders showed unrelenting resilience even after criticism

In a game against Kansas State later in the season, Colorado suffered a narrow 28-31 loss. Shilo notched an impressive 10 tackles, 7 of which were solo, displaying a physical and resilient performance. Normally, players would have been happy after such a showing, not Shilo. He admitted to his performance, calling it the “worst game of my life.” That honesty mattered. All because his team didn’t win.

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In the real world, athletes often protect and polish their image at every turn, not Shilo, though. He didn’t mind making fun of himself when a situation demanded and displayed accountability, even when the world thought he performed well. So, when his father publicly criticized him, Shilo took it seriously and notched 67 tackles in CU’s historic 9-win season in 2024.

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“I thought he played horribly,” Deion Sanders said after the Kansas State game. “I thought he was rusty. And I thought he didn’t have his footing… Sometimes when you lose in life, you get your bu-t kicked, and you’ve just got to take it. Sometimes you lose, you say, ‘Dang, we should’ve won that.’ We should’ve had that.”

In a way, Shilo has become a human version of a football scar. He’s rough, visible, and imperfect, but he never budges.