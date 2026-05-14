“He Wasn’t Saying This Cr-p”: Lane Kiffin Accused of Hypocrisy By Ole Miss Recruit’s Father

Ever since the now-LSU head coach’s ugly and abrupt exit from Oxford, the Ole Miss community has been scrutinizing his every word and action. Recently, in a four-hour interview, Lane Kiffin highlighted the challenges he faced in recruiting at Oxford and relayed recruits’ reluctance to join the program because of its past. But one of his recruits’ fathers doesn’t agree with the former Ole Miss head coach’s stance on the matter.

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“He was playing on the West Coast. I don’t want to mention his name. Y’all, figure out who it is. But when he transferred. He transferred back home,” a caller said about his son’s recruitment on WJOX 94.5 FM on May 13, who Kiffin recruited in 2021 at Ole Miss. “Kiffin got on the phone with him and was saying, ‘We have fun here. We want to get you here for an official visit.’

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“Now, I’m hearing what people are saying. I’m like, he wasn’t saying this cr-p when he was recruiting my son. It’s not like the main one saying, ‘it’s so diverse here. You don’t have to worry about safety.’ Blah, blah, blah. And I’m thinking, what? I mean, now I’m hearing what you people are saying. He wasn’t saying this cr-p when he was recruiting my son. He was, as usual, [urging] to come here. And he did what he wanted to do.”

The whole controversy stems from Kiffin’s interview with Chris Smith at Vanity Fair. He asked Kiffin about the differences he feels in recruiting at Ole Miss and LSU, as well as the problems he faced. He did detail several things but highlighted a key aspect about Ole Miss’s troubled racial past, which recruits’ parents and grandparents flagged time to time.

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“Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,” Kiffin said about his recruits at Ole Miss. “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’ diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation.’ And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”

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Lane Kiffin’s comments got him in trouble, especially with Ole Miss fans. The comments also drew criticism from former players, media personalities, and a former Ole Miss offensive lineman, Javon Patterson. The latter is also the current Director of Development, and he blasted the LSU head coach for his remarks. Writing on X, Patterson called the Oxford community “special” and urged him to “take a walk in the velvet ditch” himself.

Ole Miss’s troubled racial history is well documented and has also featured in several SEC documentaries. Right from the 1962 riots surrounding the University’s integration, when James Meredith became its first Black student, to Confederate Battle flags being displayed on campus until quite recently in 2015. It’s possible that the program’s racial past may have discouraged many athletes from joining. But the program has taken steps to make the campus inclusive.

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The University has taken notable steps to gradually remold its image. In 1997, then-Chancellor Robert Khayat banned the Confederate Flag at Football games. Later, the program also retired its controversial on-field mascot, Colonel Reb, who resembled a plantation owner, and replaced it with a Shark. The population demographics, though, are different in Baton Rouge, which has a 52% Black population rather than 66% white population in Oxford. As for Kiffin, he has apologized for his comments.

Lane Kiffin apologizes for his Ole Miss comments

Kiffin was Ole Miss’s head coach from 2020 to 2025 and compiled an impressive 32-6 record in his final three seasons in Oxford. During that time, Kiffin evidently loved Oxford and expressed the same on several occasions. He described needing Ole Miss and Oxford more than they needed him, noting that the place helped him overcome personal challenges, especially in achieving his sobriety. That love was probably the reason why Kiffin clarified his comments.

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“I was asked questions about the differences in recruiting, and I said a narrative that we battled there from some out-of-state Black parents and grandparents was not wanting their kid to move to Mississippi,” Kiffin said to On3. “I really apologize if anybody at Ole Miss or in Mississippi was offended by that. In a four-hour interview, I was asked a lot of questions on a lot of things, and Ole Miss has been wonderful to me and to my family.”

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Despite Lane Kiffin moving on from his Ole Miss chapter, there are still lingering issues, at least in the Ole Miss community. The way he abruptly left and ditched the team before the playoffs caused people to construe Lane Kiffin’s comments a certain way. Even though in the interview itself, Kiffin just reiterated the recruits’ opinions and even said, “I just hope (my comment) comes across respectful to Ole Miss… There are some things that I’m saying that are factual; they’re not shots.”