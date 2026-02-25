Heartbroken Brent Venables’ Star LB Learns NCAA Fate After 15 Minutes of Lacrosse Cost Him Big

Diego Pavia and Trinidad Chambliss may have secured another year of college football eligibility, but not everybody is as lucky as the quarterback duo. For Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke, a promising final season wasn’t lost to a devastating injury on the gridiron, but to just 15 minutes of action on a lacrosse field four years prior.

The NCAA denied Owen Heinecke’s appeal for an extra year of eligibility, ending his last hope of returning to his team for the 2026 season and leaving him heartbroken. The NCAA decision mainly centered on the three lacrosse games that he played for a total of just 15 minutes. Heinecke played at Ohio State in 2021, which the NCAA counted as a year of college eligibility, even though he didn’t play football.

Adding to the frustration, Heinecke finished his 2025 season as a redshirt junior in his fourth year with the program and didn’t play in 2022 while appearing in all 13 games for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons on special teams. Despite playing three years of college football, it was a mere 15 minutes of lacrosse action back in 2021 that ultimately cost him his final season on the gridiron.

This is a major blow for Brent Venables, too. Losing a player like Owen Heinecke will take a hit on their defense. Last year, he recorded 74 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble while adding Second Team All-SEC honors to his resume. So, that kind of production naturally makes him a perfect fit for Brent Venables’ team, but eligibility concerns ended that hope.

Heinecke may still have options. Other athletes in similar situations, like Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss, have successfully challenged the NCAA in court, with a Mississippi judge granting an injunction for an extra year. It remains to be seen whether Heinecke will pursue a similar legal path.

“It’s unclear if Heinecke will take legal action against the NCAA, with some athletes having success when going that route,” On3 SoonerScoop’s George Stoia IV said. “He intends to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.”

Heinecke’s college journey, meanwhile, didn’t start smoothly. A lack of scholarship opportunities forced him to pursue lacrosse. The Navy and Army teams made offers to him, but he ended up at Ohio State. As per NCAA rules, every player has a five-year eligibility clock in which they can play for four seasons. So when Owen played lacrosse as a freshman, he exhausted his first year of eligibility.

Even if it’s just 15 minutes, the NCAA has no mercy for anyone. For now, Heinecke will participate in the NFL Combine; however, his NFL future remains uncertain.

Owen Heinecke’s NFL future after NCAA denial

After the NCAA’s denial, Owen Heinecke seems set to prepare for the NFL draft, especially with plans to join the Combine. But despite a strong last season, he has only started in three college seasons. This lowers his overall production, and his lacrosse background does not add to his pro football experience. As a result, his draft ranking may be affected.

Even though he has a prediction of going into the first four rounds, uncertainties remain. Remember how last year, Shedeur Sanders’ first-round pick buzz ended with a late 5th-round pick? This makes the NFL Combine important for him.

“If that appeal is denied, one lucky NFL team is going to get a stud two-contract player and an even better human being,” OU general manager Jim Nagy said on X last month. “Love everything you’re about, Owen. You stand for everything that is pure and great about college football, Owen Heinecke!”

Also, for a late-blooming crossover athlete like Owen Heinecke, the loss of a final year of college eligibility limits the amount of starting game tape available to NFL scouts. As he only became a full-time starter in his 2025 All-SEC campaign, NFL evaluators have a frustratingly small sample of game tape to analyze.

Leaving Oklahoma puts a deep cut on Heinecke’s heart, as it carries deep family connections. His uncle, Cory, also played as a defensive tackle on Bob Stoops’ program, helping them win the 2000 national championship. So, for now, let’s wait and see if Heinecke chooses the legal path or accepts his fate.