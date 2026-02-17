Heartbroken High School Athlete Struggling With GPA, Shares Emotional Message

The silence after a high school football career ends can be deafening for an unsigned senior. For Allen High’s Jahsxiah Gibson, that silence has inspired a message every young athlete needs to hear. Despite having physicality and versatility, he remains unsigned, and although he isn’t hopeless, Gibson feels he has advice for his successors.

“I am not ashamed of my journey. My life will be a testimony,” wrote the versatile high school DB on his X on Monday. “But if I could offer a word of advice to any freshman, sophomore, or junior athlete in high school, it would be to just listen, bro. All them adults in your life not just talking to talk. They been here longer. They done bumped they head already. They trying to save you from doing the same thing.

Gibson feels the importance of that in this crucial moment of his playing career, having the talent to show. However, he has no offers from NCAA powerhouses, even after completing his senior year with 65 tackles (36 solo), 24 assists, 4 TFL, one sack, two INTs, 4 PBUs, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns, and one blocked kick.

“Do not make the mistake of thinking your talent alone is enough. It’s not. Talent open doors. Character and grades keep you there. And if you already messed up, if your GPA not where it should be, if your name been in rooms for the wrong reasons… don’t quit. Keep digging. You can climb out the hole the same way you dug it.

“Class of 29, 28 and 27 hear me. Take your grades serious. Choose who you hang around wisely. Protect your name. Word spreads fast if you a crash out. Respect authority. Nobody riding for you like your parents and coaches. Work hard when nobody clapping. Do not wait until senior year to lock in. That GPA do not lie. I’m still figuring it out myself. I’m struggling but I know God got me.

“Be intentional. Lock in early. Pray. Show up ready to work. I’m learning the hard way that my future is being built in the small decisions I make today.”

His words reveal just how heartbroken he is by the situation, with his collegiate future still up in the air. But the senior DB was a key part of Allen High School’s Eagles team that finished this past season with a 14–1 record.

When a player is busy with his on-field success, these little things are often overlooked, but to translate that high school success to the college level, they matter a lot.

Having only NAIA offers despite contributing in the backfield with 4 TFLs in his senior campaign, Allen doesn’t have an issue. However, his hope is still alive, as he claims that he’s “struggling, but I know God got me.” He has shown interest in playing for major programs like Baylor, SMU, TCU, and more. More importantly, his approach to life is nothing but positive. Despite this situation, carrying this kind of mindset will only inspire younger players.

Jahsxiah Gibson: Believing in yourself is the key

Completing senior year at Allen High in Texas under coach Lee Wiginton, Jahsxiah Gibson is waiting for his next move. The future feels totally uncertain, but the high school DB isn’t sweating yet.

“My parents always say what is for you will be for you. If you are hungry enough, you will find a way to get somebody’s attention,” Gibson wrote on X last month. “Man, if God gave you the skill, He will place the right college in your path and the right people to help you develop.”

This is where his maturity and sportsmanship shine through. In short, he believes giving up is not a solution; if you try your best, you will definitely achieve success. That mindset helped Gibson to stay happy when his teammates had already committed to schools.

All that said, he has been supportive of his teammates who have committed to colleges. He is proud of them and even previously wrote about how happy he has been for them.

Gibson’s raw honesty reveals a character and mental strength that, combined with his on-field talent, could be exactly what a college program is looking for. If that draws the attention of coaches, he will definitely get a chance to display his skills in college.