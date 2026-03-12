Heartbroken UNC Legend Gives Up on Bill Belichick With Public Announcement

The Bill Belichick experiment at UNC has yet to get off the ground. The first year started on a good note with a single touchdown drive, and since then, it’s been a mess. When the Tar Heels weren’t embarrassing the program on the field, their head coach’s personal life was doing it in the public glare. Just when it looked like things were beginning to turn around, a former Tar Heel publicly broke ranks with the program.

Marquise Williams, a two-time All-ACC quarterback for the Tar Heels, bleeds Carolina blue. However, moving forward, he won’t be a presence in the stadium.

“I will not be attending any UNC football games this year! The things I’m hearing man I would have never thought 💔,” wrote Williams on Wednesday on his X.

Williams starred at Chapel Hill for two seasons, in which he led the team to the ACC Championship game in 2015. Probably one of the most famous UNC football players, the former quarterback didn’t elaborate on the exact reason for his decision, but he hinted that not everything is right with the program.

A fan pressed him for his public displeasure with the program, saying, “There’s a way to go about this. You can disagree with way things going or whatever it might be. But don’t sabotage the very same school and program that gave you a chance. Especially in such a vague way. If you got something on your chest, just say it, champ,” wrote one fan.

In response, Williams simply wrote, “Shut up!” reflecting how broken he feels inside about the school’s current state.

Coach Belichick took over the reins of UNC football and promised to build an NFL-style team. But in his debut season, he didn’t see success with that approach. Moreover, it was in stark contrast to how Mack Brown ran things. At the end of the 2025 season, there were reports that players’ parents were unhappy with the coaching staff’s lack of communication. Multiple reports hinted at a state of confusion and communication breakdowns.

What also didn’t help the situation was the presence of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The discourse reached its peak when a behind-the-scenes documentary was reportedly dropped due to the disagreement over Hudson’s role. The fans showed their displeasure by not filling the stadium. Despite the Tar Heels selling out their season ticket allotment, Kenan Stadium had empty seats during multiple games.

That doesn’t mean things can’t be fixed. The roster turnover after Brown’s departure made it an almost impossible task for his successor to start on a winning note. However, during his appearance on College GameDay at the national championship game, Belichick appeared optimistic about UNC’s chances for the next season.

A swirling prediction about Bill Belichick’s future has already emerged

In 2024, when Bill Belichick took the UNC job, curiosity quickly followed. But the first chapter didn’t match expectations. UNC stumbled to a 4–8 record. They missed a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Following that, an uncertainty grows, and that has already sparked bold predictions.

The Athletic’s Ralph D. Russo suggested that the Tar Heels could be searching for a new leader, possibly even as soon as next winter. In fact, he pointed to a potential successor who could be Corey Hetherman, Miami’s defensive coordinator.

“Based on the assumption that North Carolina is going to be looking for a new coach by December, Hetherman should be a hot commodity among coordinators after transforming The U’s defense,” wrote Russo.

Despite 2025’s rocky debut, Belichick has begun rebuilding momentum on the recruiting trail, assembling a top-20 class for 2026. But the real test is to turn talent into on-field success. If that does not happen, then nothing stops the school from making a decision about what is best for them.