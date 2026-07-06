“Heisman House” From Iconic Nissan Advertisements Hits Market for Whopping $32M

The legendary Heisman House is real, and it’s looking for a new owner. The iconic estate from Nissan’s commercials has officially been listed on the marketplace. The property is a sprawling megamansion located at 380 S. San Rafael Ave., Pasadena, California. It’s just a few minutes away from the famous Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Heisman House is listed on Zillow for $32 million. The house is nothing more than a masterpiece, which was also known as The Manor on San Rafael back in the day. The Californian estate features a classic Tudor Revival design.

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“Commissioned by the Bernard family and designed by the acclaimed architectural firm Morgan, Walls & Clements, the residence was completed in 1928 and represents an unparalleled combination of architectural significance, scale, privacy, and provenance,” the Heisman House listing reads.

“Hidden behind gates and enveloped by majestic oaks, manicured gardens, and rolling lawns, the approximately 18,665-square-foot manor commands breathtaking views across the Arroyo Seco, creating the rare feeling of an English country estate in the heart of Pasadena.”

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The listing aligns with Nissan’s recent creative pivot. They used it as a fictional frat house, where Nissan US announced a property check to get all the Heisman winners off the property, ultimately using it as a backdrop for their new vehicle lineup. To attract public interest, Nissan collaborated directly with Zillow to create a comedic, fully detailed listing page for the house, featuring a fictional spa, mascot, and even a trophy room for college football elites.

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Before being renamed a college frat house, the mansion also served as the exterior backdrop for Wayne Manor in the famous Batman series and Dead Again. Over the years, many Heisman winners have shot commercials at the mansion. Tim Tebow & Robert Griffin III are two very famous players who acted as co-anchors for a comedy skit about Tebow’s hyper-enthusiasm or RGIII’s track speed.

Nissan has used the house very smartly, merging the traditional alumni culture with modern college sports. With NIL now in college football, Nissan has seized the opportunity to its advantage, giving retired players screen time again. Many actors and athletes are eyeing the mansion in hopes of claiming ownership.

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More on the historic Nissan campaign

The campaign is built around a comic reality show that treats retired and young football players as roommates. It has been going on for 14 long years and has been called one of the most famous and successful sports marketing campaigns. The legendary athletes are seen bickering over chores, the bathroom being hogged, and most importantly, pulling pranks on each other.

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The ad also features college football mascots like the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and LSU Tigers, who roam freely through the mansion like pets. They are seen creating a nuisance, such as ruining the furniture or stealing food from the fridge. For example, a recurring bit features the elder statesman Steve Spurrier acting like a strict dormitory counselor to younger players like Baker Mayfield or Bryce Young.