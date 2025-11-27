Heisman Legend Picks 2,516-Yard Surprise QB Over Fernando Mendoza & Julian Sayin for the Trophy

With the rivalry weekend approaching, the Heisman conversation is nearing a conclusion. While the likes of Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin own the odds, former Heisman winner Chris Weinke believes that a surprise contender has built his case well.

The current QB coach of Georgia Tech, Weinke, came on the Heisman Trophy podcast on Nov 26. He took a trip down memory lane and shared his opinion on Haynes King‘s chances with host Chris Huston. “He’s been outstanding. I think I’m fortunate to be able to coach a guy like him. He’s everything you want in a player; he’s the son of a longtime, successful high school coach. He’s wired the right way, has a high football IQ, and he’s as tough a guy as I’ve ever coached. Obviously, his story has been well documented recently. But a great leader, the guy who makes this engine go. He’s everything that you’d want, and he has continued to get better every year.”

Haynes King has grown into a leader and the nucleus of the Yellow Jackets’ offense. Due to his dual threat ability and numbers of 3,399 overall yards for 27 touchdowns, with an amazing 71.8 % completion rate. His 88.3 rushing yards per game is 26th in the nation. But more than that, it’s his clutch plays and calm demeanor under pressure that lend legitimacy to the claim. While Sayin’s arm talent and Mendoza’s breakout games have dominated the headlines, King has engineered comeback wins, navigated pressure-packed ACC showdowns. All while taking the yellow jackets to a 9-2 overall record.

“So, he embodies everything, okay, that you would want in terms of a guy that represents your program. Represents his name, his family, and quite frankly embodies what I believe truly the Heisman Trophy stands for,” Chris Weinke continued. Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza benefit from an outstanding supporting cast that strengthens their Heisman campaigns. But in King’s case, the onus is on him to bring out the best in his teammates.

While Sayin is a member of a well-oiled machine, Mendoza has caught everyone’s attention with his reel-worthy, attention-grabbing plays. What sets King apart is his backstory and relentless drive for excellence. He made a comeback from a season-ending foot injury in his first season as a starter for Texas A&M. Then he transferred to Georgia Tech and took the ACC by storm. Now he mounts a campaign for the highest honour of College Football. Chris Wienke, like a lot of the Heisman voters, rates these qualities above individual numbers. Meanwhile, Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets had an off day in their last game against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Haynes King and Georgia Tech hit a snag in their playoff bid

It was a showdown between two playoff probables when #23 Georgia Tech on #22 Pittsburgh Panthers on November 23 in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets entered the game to gain significant ground in their playoff bid. But what unfolded was a systematic dismantling of GT in front of their home crowd as they went down 42-28. The Panthers led by 14 points at halftime, which they maintained throughout. Georgia Tech HC Brent Key didn’t mince words talking about his team’s failure.

“What cut two scores before halftime and after being down 28, which is an insurmountable deficit there,” Brent Key said during the post-game presser. “Then the second half, we really kind of continued. We got down 28 to nothing. You know, I called them together at the end of the first quarter. I mean, there’s no justification for it. You lose a game, loss is the loss, so they did have the next play mentality, and we’re able to keep playing and try to cut it close. But like I said, an insurmountable deficit we put ourselves in.”

Everything fell apart for Georgia Tech in this game. First, they lost DB Jy Gilmore, opening up a big hole in the back of the defense. Then Haynes King, who leads his team in rushing, was almost invisible and also gave a costly interception, resulting in a 100-yard rushing TD. The OL was unable to contain the pressure from the Panthers and resulting in two interceptions out of four in the whole season. They were very poor in 3rd down and 4th down conversion as well. This was a significant blow to both their championship hopes and King’s Heisman Candidacy.