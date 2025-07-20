Heisman Voter Tips 7,180-Yard QB to Beat Arch Manning & Garrett Nussmeier in 2025 Race

Clemson Tigers and the Heisman Trophy are a different kind of story. Bold statement? Maybe. But bear with us. They’ve had elite players, unforgettable wins, and championship-caliber teams, but when it comes to that iconic stiff-arm trophy, it’s always been just out of reach. Until now. This season, there’s a quiet buzz building around their star QB, and honestly? It’s getting louder with every passing week.

This year’s Heisman race already has a different kind of energy. You’ve got big-name QBs, flashy stats, and powerhouse programs in the mix, but the Heisman isn’t just about numbers. It’s about narrative, timing, and stepping up when it matters the most. The award has crowned legends and turned underdogs into icons. And right now, there’s one quarterback quietly gaining momentum in all the right ways. Well, it’s not just fans who see it; one of college football’s most respected voices just made a bold call, and it’s got the entire Tiger Nation fired up.

Popular analyst and Heisman Trophy voter Phil Steele was asked who’d be his Heisman pick for the upcoming season. Here’s what he said: “I went with Cade Klubnik at Clemson,” Steele told Mike J. Asti. “He’s got a tremendous receiving corps. When you look back two years, he had a depleted receiving corps. Last year, he had an outstanding one. They had a big year.” That’s not just a random shout-out; it’s coming from a Heisman Trophy voter.

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: ACC Championship DEC 07 December 8, 2024: Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik 2 lifts the MVP trophy after the ACC Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the SMU Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

And look, Steele’s not wrong. Klubnik’s coming off a breakout year where he finally silenced the doubters. He looked far more composed, confident, and clutch than he did early in his career. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, weighing 210 pounds, he racked up 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, just six interceptions, and added seven more scores with his legs. His decision-making was sharper, and the chemistry with his weapons, especially young receivers like Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore, was electric. That jump in performance makes Steele’s prediction feel less like a hot take and more like something that’s actually in motion.

Klubnik also led Dabo Swinney’s program to another ACC title, beating SMU (34-31) and a top-10 finish, making plays in big moments and looking every bit the QB1 the program expected when they handed him the reins. Couple that with Clemson’s reloaded offense and defense, and Steele’s plan feels locked in. The Tigers have a juicy schedule ahead, kicking off August 30 at home vs. LSU, and wrapping the season in Columbia against South Carolina, with a crucial October 18 rematch against SMU, and the ACC Championship showdown in 2024. Steele pointed out how Clemson, “like Penn State, are a homebred team, not a lot of transfers, but they did add some key ones, I’ve got them favored in all 12 games this year,” and that kind of confidence isn’t handed out lightly. However, Steele might have chosen Klubnik as Heisman Trophy favourite, but is it going to be that easy for the Tiger QB?

Can Cade Klubnik really outshine Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier?

Now here’s where it gets even more interesting. Steele didn’t just throw Klubnik’s name out there for fun; he’s putting him ahead of some seriously hyped names. We’re talking Arch Manning, the golden boy from that Manning family, and Garrett Nussmeier, who’s been lighting it up at LSU with video-game numbers. But the fact that Steele sees Klubnik as the guy who could top them? That says something.

Arch is surrounded by NFL-level talent at Texas, and his hype machine is always running at full speed. Nussmeier’s got one of the best arms in the country, dropping 4,052 yards last season. But it doesn’t mean that you will really count Klubnik out. His numbers might be lower in comparison, but the intent was there last season.

What separates Klubnik is that he’s been in pressure moments, leading Clemson to an ACC title and making smart plays when it mattered most. If he puts together another strong season while Clemson stays undefeated, like Steele expects? Yeah, those Heisman votes could absolutely swing his way. And let’s be honest, watching Klubnik outshine the hype and finally deliver that long-awaited Heisman to Death Valley? That’d be special.