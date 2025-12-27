Heisman Winner All But Confirms Ryan Day’s Stance for Ohio State’s Marquee Games Against SEC Giants

Since the introduction of the 12-team playoff format, college football’s structure keeps changing. Traditional rivalries have been paused and scheduling logic is reshaped by playoff implications. The next potential casualty is a marquee non-conference matchup between Ryan Day and Kalen DeBoer. As a former Alabama RB revealed, the scheduled 2027 and 2028 home-and-home series between Alabama and Ohio State is “on the radar” to be removed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“These home-and-aways like Alabama has a home-and-away against Ohio State like why would you even do that?” Mark Ingram II said on the Triple Option Podcast on December 26. “You know, I mean little birds. They’re talking about trying to not do that anymore. I don’t know if it’s gonna get done or if it’s not but it’s definitely on the radar to get that off the schedule. Because what benefit does it do you if you play that game close and they’re gonna hold it against you when it’s time to be voted into the playoff?”

ADVERTISEMENT



Mark Ingram’s words carry weight because of who he is and what he represents. He remains the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy, rushing for 1,658 yards in 2009 before helping the Crimson Tide secure the 2010 BCS National Championship. His insight reflects a broader SEC concern that close losses, or even narrow wins, against elite non-conference teams may damage postseason positioning rather than enhance it. With the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026, that fear is becoming institutional.

From Ohio State’s perspective, the philosophy has remained consistent. Ryan Day has continued to schedule and defend high-profile non-conference matchups, even as other programs quietly reassess their value. The Buckeyes’ season-opening 14-7 win over Texas served as an early national barometer. It validated OSU’s roster and playoff credentials, but it also underscored why SEC programs are increasingly cautious. These games answer questions decisively, sometimes uncomfortably, and they do so before conference play even begins.

The SEC’s internal math explains the hesitation. A nine-game conference slate guarantees more losses among contenders. Adding another elite opponent outside the league introduces additional risk with limited upside. Alabama’s own recent history illustrates the point. Despite losing a marquee non-conference road game against Florida State (31-17) earlier in the season, the Tide still remained in playoff contention deep into December.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Alabama-Ohio State series is ultimately canceled, the loss will not be competitive balance, but experience. These two programs have met only five times, all at neutral sites. Four of those meetings came in bowl games. One came in a season opener in New Jersey. Fans have never seen Alabama play in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State has never walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium. That absence has always felt temporary but now, it feels fragile. And this is where intent collides with reality.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

A series once celebrated is now facing a quiet reversal

When the home-and-home series was announced in 2020, the tone was unambiguous. The Buckeyes were set to host Alabama on September 18, 2027, before traveling to Tuscaloosa on September 9, 2028. It would mark the first regular-season meeting between the programs since 1986 and their first non-neutral-site games ever. The teams last met on one of the sport’s biggest stages, the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, where Ohio State won 42-35 and went on to claim the national title.

Alabama AD Greg Byrne called it a commitment to elite competition and atmosphere. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban went further. He cited the importance of non-conference series to the health of the sport and praised both Ohio Stadium and Bryant-Denny Stadium as premier environments. Those statements reflected a version of college football that prioritized proving ground over protection.

Ohio State, currently preparing for the Cotton Bowl against Miami, still appears aligned with that vision. If Alabama steps away, it will not signal fear of competition. It will confirm that the sport’s incentives no longer reward it.