Heisman-Winning Buckeyes Icon Turned Coach Earns Ultimate Honor at College Football Awards

For a player who has won the Heisman Trophy and had his number retired by two different teams, it’s hard to imagine there are many honors left to win. But for former Ohio State icon and current coach Eddie George, the accolades just keep coming.

On March 15, Eddie George was awarded the Maxwell Football Legend award at the Maxwell Awards Gala in Atlanta. The Maxwell Award, one of college football’s most coveted honors, recognized George’s lifetime contributions to the sport with its ‘Legend’ award, placing him in an exclusive group of football icons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

George is the 21st recipient of the MFC Legends Award. The list of other awardees includes the Hall of Famers, who not only made a mark in college but also dominated the pros. Ray Lewis was the 16th recipient of the honor. Then, there are legends like Jim Kelly, Joe Montana, Archie Manning, Jerry Rice, and Terry Bradshaw. You can write a history of the sport just by following the journeys of these names, and now, George is part of this list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Buckeye running back’s case for the honor can be traced back to his time at Columbus, where he rose to the mountaintop of college football. George’s 1995 season saw him not only win the Heisman Trophy but also the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and the Doak Walker Award. On the back of his college career, the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) drafted George with the 14th overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft.

After his NFL career ended in 2004, after four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl, George explored business and entrepreneurship, founding the EDGE Group. Through that, he put his Ohio State landscape and architecture degree to beneficial use and later even entered Wealth Management. George’s diverse interests always seemed to lead him back toward mentorship, a quality that now defines his coaching style.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“They really pressed on me to coach, but I didn’t want to. I was not interested in coaching,” George said about coaching at his introductory presser at Bowling Green. “But when I really thought about it and meditated on giving back to the game that gave so much to me, all these ideas started flowing through my mind of how I would create a program based on what I’ve been through during the course of being a student-athlete and a professional athlete.”

George became Tennessee State’s head coach in 2021 and stayed there for four years. After he earned Big South-OVC Coach of the Year honors, Bowling Green called, and he accepted the job after some contemplation. “Relationships will remain forever. It’s why I coach,” George said about why he loves coaching. He said he loves the daily grind of coaching—from recruiting and navigating the transfer portal to mentoring players in practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie George chalks out his 2026 season plans at Bowling Green

George compiled a decent 24-22 record and improved the program from a 5-6 season in his first year to a 9-win season in 2024. He also led the Tigers to their first-ever FCS playoff berth since 2013. And that’s why his D1 move to Bowling Green pushed through. Now he has the challenge of exceeding expectations at his new program. The program compiled a 4-win season in George’s first year, and he plans to turn things around quickly this year.

“This year, there’s not a high sense of urgency to get things done, like you’re behind,” George said how he feels comfortable now as opposed to his 2025 rushed season. “We can slow some things down, be very intentional about how we move forward, tweak things, and how we teach. We’re excited to put the finishing touches on our 2026 staff as we head into spring football. Continuity, alignment, and competitive excellence were priorities throughout this process.”